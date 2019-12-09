Champions League permutations: Chelsea with work to do

Frank Lampard's Chelsea have work to do against Lille on Tuesday night

It's now or never in the Champions League group stages. Ten teams are already through to the knockout phase but six spots remain up for grabs.

Here, we have a look at all of the permutations ahead of a pivotal Matchday 6 in Europe's elite-club competition...

Already-qualified Bayern Munich have won all five of their Champions League group stage games

Teams qualified for last-16 (group winners in bold)

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli.

On Tuesday...

Group F - Barcelona (11), Inter Milan (7), Borussia Dortmund (7), Slavia Prague (2)

Inter Milan vs Barcelona (8pm)

Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Prague (8pm)

Group F Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Barcelona 5 3 2 0 4 11 2 Inter Milan 5 2 1 2 2 7 3 Borussia Dortmund 5 2 1 2 -1 7 4 Slavia Prague 5 0 2 3 -5 2

With Barcelona already through as group winners, it's a straight shootout between Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, level on points in second and third place, to see who joins them in the knockout stages.

Inter will qualify if they beat Barcelona, while their superior head-to-head goal difference over Dortmund means they will progress if both sides draw and they finish level on points with the German outfit.

Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are vying for the final qualification spot from Group F

Slavia Prague are already guaranteed to finish bottom.

Group G - RB Leipzig (10), Zenit St. Petersburg (7), Lyon (7), Benfica (4)

Benfica vs Zenit St. Petersburg (8pm)

Lyon vs RB Leipzig (8pm)

Group G Club P W D L GD Pts 1 RB Leipzig 5 3 1 1 2 10 2 Zenit 5 2 1 2 1 7 3 Lyon 5 2 1 2 1 7 4 Benfica 5 1 1 3 -4 4

RB Leipzig are already through but it's all to play for in the final round of fixtures in Group G. Leipzig can secure top spot with a draw in Lyon.

If Leipzig draw or lose, Zenit St. Petersburg will go through if they beat Benfica, while Zenit's superior head-to-head record over Lyon means they will also go through if both matches in the group end in a draw. A Lyon defeat will also confirm their passage.

Which of Lyon or Zenit join RB Leipzig in the knockout stage?

Lyon can secure qualification as group winners if they beat Leipzig, while they will qualify with a draw if Zenit lose to Benfica.

Benfica cannot finish first or second but can still qualify for the Europa League. A victory over Zenit better than 3-1, coupled with Lyon avoiding defeat, will see them finish third, as will a victory by any scoreline if Leipzig beat Lyon.

Group H - Ajax (10), Valencia (8), Chelsea (8), Lille (1)

Ajax vs Valencia (8pm)

Chelsea vs Lille (8pm)

Group H Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Ajax 5 3 1 1 7 10 2 Valencia 5 2 2 1 1 8 3 Chelsea 5 2 2 1 1 8 4 Lille 5 0 1 4 -9 1

Chelsea will qualify for the knockout stages with victory over Lille, who are guaranteed to finish bottom, while a draw will also see Frank Lampard's team through if Valencia lose at Ajax.

Chelsea will qualify with a win at home to Lille

Group leaders Ajax will qualify with a draw at home to Valencia or if Chelsea fail to beat Lille.

Valencia will go through to the last-16 with a win at Ajax, while their superior head-to-head record against Chelsea will also send them through if they finish level on points.

On Wednesday...

Group A - Paris Saint-Germain (13pts), Real Madrid (8), Club Brugge (3), Galatasaray (2)

Club Brugge vs Real Madrid (8pm)

Paris Saint-Germain vs Galatasaray (8pm)

Group A Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Paris Saint-Germain 5 4 1 0 10 13 2 Real Madrid 5 2 2 1 4 8 3 Club Brugge 5 0 3 2 -6 3 4 Galatasaray 5 0 2 3 -8 2

With Paris Saint-Germain through as group winners and Real Madrid through as runners-up, it's a battle between Club Brugge and Galatasaray to see who qualifies for the Europa League.

Brugge will finish third if they beat Real Madrid or if Galatasaray fail to beat PSG. Galatasaray must better Brugge's result if they are to pip the Belgian side to third spot.

Group B - Bayern Munich (15), Tottenham (10), Red Star Belgrade (3), Olympiakos (8)

Bayern Munich vs Tottenham (8pm)

Olympiakos vs Red Star Belgrade (8pm)

Group B Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 17 15 2 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 6 10 3 Red Star Belgrade 5 1 0 4 -16 3 4 Olympiakos 5 0 1 4 -7 1

With Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and Tottenham through as runners-up, all eyes will be on the decider between Red Star and Olympiakos to see who qualifies for the Europa League.

Red Star Belgrade will confirm third position if they avoid defeat at Olympiakos, while Olympiakos must win to leapfrog the Serbian side into third.

Group C - Manchester City (11), Shakhtar Donetsk (6), Dinamo Zagreb (5), Atalanta (4)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Man City (5.55pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (5.55pm)

Group C Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Man City 5 3 2 0 9 11 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 1 3 1 -2 6 3 Dinamo Zagreb 5 1 2 2 0 5 4 Atalanta 5 1 1 3 -7 4

Manchester City have already wrapped up top spot ahead of their Matchday 6 trip to Croatia, but there's plenty to play for in Group C.

Shakhtar Donetsk will join City in the last-16 if they beat Atalanta or if Dinamo Zagreb fail to win.

Shakhtar Donetsk are in pole position to finish as runners-up in Group C

Dinamo Zagreb must beat Manchester City and hope Shakhtar fail to win to have any chance of qualifying.

Atalanta can leapfrog both teams above them to finish as runners-up if they beat Shakhtar and Dinamo fail to beat City.

Group D - Juventus (13), Atletico Madrid (7), Bayer Leverkusen (6), Lokomotiv Moscow (3)

Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow (8pm)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus (8pm)

Group D Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Juventus 5 4 1 0 6 13 2 Atletico Madrid 5 2 1 2 1 7 3 Bayer Leverkusen 5 2 0 3 -2 6 4 Lokomotiv Moscow 5 1 0 4 -5 3

Juventus have already qualified as group winners and will be joined in the knockout stages by Atletico Madrid if they beat Lokomotiv Moscow or Bayer Leverkusen fail to win.

Bayer Leverkusen will qualify if they beat Juventus and Atletico fail to win against a Lokomotiv Moscow side that are guaranteed to finish fourth.