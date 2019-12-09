Troy Townsend urges for more action against racism in football

0:50 Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend has urged authorities to act after alleged racism marred the weekend's Premier League action Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend has urged authorities to act after alleged racism marred the weekend's Premier League action

Kick It Out head of development Troy Townsend has said that authorities need to drive racism out of football before "players take matters into their own hands".

Townsend, father of Crystal Palace midfielder Andros Townsend, told Sky Sports News that not enough is being done in the industry to clamp down on abuse, after multiple racist incidents were reported during Premier League games this weekend.

A 41-year-old man was arrested after the Manchester derby on Saturday for allegedly making racist gestures towards players during the game at the Etihad Stadium, while Tottenham ejected a 13-year-old away supporter during their 5-0 win over Burnley for allegedly racially abusing midfielder Heung-Min Son.

"Sooner or later, if actions are not taken or if we do find that perpetrators are continuing to get away with the actions that they're doing, it may be the players that take matters into their own hands, and that would be a massive sign and a signal that enough is enough," said Townsend.

1:51 Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have their say on racism after a Manchester City fan aimed alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players during the derby Micah Richards, Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp have their say on racism after a Manchester City fan aimed alleged racist abuse towards Manchester United players during the derby

"So it's really important at the moment that the authorities and the industry does really stamp down on the kind of racial discrimination that is continuing to happen right across the globe to be totally, but we've got to obviously focus on what's happening in England here."

Racism has been rife in English football this season, with a number of high profile Premier League players falling victim to incidents both on and off the field.

England's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Bulgaria in October was also marred by racist chanting from home supporters, which resulted in a stadium ban and 16 arrests being made.

"From the playing perspective side of things we've got to remember that this is an entertainment business. The players are out there to entertain and that is their place of work.

"Would we allow the kind of abuse that is continuing at the moment to be in any workplace? So why should the players be subject to that kind of abuse?"