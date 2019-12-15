Women's Super League: Arsenal stretch lead at top

Vivianne Miedema scored for leaders Arsenal against Everton

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table to three points with a 3-1 victory over Everton.

Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring in the 14th minute and added her second in the 57th minute, two minutes after Kim Little's penalty had doubled Arsenal's lead.

But the Gunners' afternoon was soured by a serious-looking leg injury to their England forward Beth Mead in the first half.

Fifth-placed Everton scored a consolation through Chloe Kelly 12 minutes from time.

Arsenal are now three points clear of Manchester City, who moved above Chelsea thanks to a 5-0 victory over Brighton.

The tone was set by Steph Houghton's opener in just the third minute, with Ellen White and Lauren Hemp also scoring in the first half. The comprehensive win was completed by late goals from Georgia Stanway and Pauline Bremer.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by second-bottom Liverpool, who picked up just their third point of the season.

Both goals came in the opening 15 minutes - Niamh Charles netting for Liverpool before Bethany England equalised.

A late show from Reading helped them defeat Tottenham 3-1 and climb above their opponents into sixth place in the table.

Spurs led through Siri Worm's 52nd-minute goal and it stayed that way until Jo Potter equalised in the 77th minute.

Reading were not content with a point and Remi Allen put them ahead in the 88th minute before Amalie Eikeland added a very late third.

The games between Birmingham and Manchester United and Bristol City and West Ham were postponed because of waterlogged pitches.

The league now heads into a short winter break, with the next fixtures not until January 5.