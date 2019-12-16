WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

A deal has been agreed in principle for Carlo Ancelotti to become the next Everton manager. It is thought negotiations could be concluded before Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester.

Arsenal are in talks with Manchester City to sign Mikel Arteta as their new manager. Arsenal officials were photographed leaving City assistant boss Arteta's Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning with the club expected to appoint a new manager before the end of the month.

Crystal Palace and Brighton drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha's goal cancelled out Neal Maupay's opener.

Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16. The draw also sees holders Liverpool travel to Madrid to play Atletico. Chelsea face Bayern Munich and Tottenham will play RB Leipzig.

England head coach Chris Silverwood says there'll be no complacency from his side in their four-match series against a South Africa team that's lost their last five Tests. The first match between the sides starts on Boxing Day - live on Sky Sports.