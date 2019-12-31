David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL on New Year's Day and Thursday? Find out here...

Millwall vs Luton, New Year's Day 12.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix

Can Millwall force their way into play-off contention? They are only a couple of points off the top six now and the division is wide open.

Luton are on a dreadful run of form and don't look to have any confidence at the minute. It is a big ask for them to go to The Den and get anything on New Year's Day.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Leeds, New Year's Day 5.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix

Well this should be a great game! Only goal difference separates the two sides at the top of the table heading into it, and whoever wins will be taking another big step towards automatic promotion. West Brom suffered just their second defeat of the season on Sunday, while Leeds won an incredible game 5-4 at Birmingham. Safe to say I didn't predict that particular scoreline!

Leeds edged this one when the two sides met at Elland Road earlier in the season, and it's such a tough game to call. The sides below will hope it's a draw so both teams drop points, and I think both will.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Wycombe vs Ipswich, New Year's Day 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Mix

It says a lot for where Wycombe were a few weeks ago that they have lost their last three games in a row but are still four points clear at the top of League One!

Ipswich are also in miserable form. They looked shoo-ins for promotion at one stage but have now gone seven without a win, losing three of their last four. Both sides need a result, but I fancy Wycombe to bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Barnsley, Thursday 2, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Will we see Wayne Rooney on the pitch at Pride Park? He is an absolute legend in the English game and it will be fantastic to see him play in the Championship. Derby won their last game to end a really poor run, but could do still do with a kick-start this season and Rooney may well provide that.

Barnsley are in a position now where they can draw games against the likes of West Brom and Swansea and actually be disappointed they haven't won, which shows how far they have come under Gerhard Struber. I'll back a narrow home win here, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Swansea vs Charlton, Tuesday 2, 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea are in the middle of an inconsistent spell of form, and haven't had the best run over the festive period, with a win, a draw and a defeat in their last three.

Charlton would have been disappointed not to come away from Derby with something after their opponents got a red card so early on. They are slipping down the table and Lee Bowyer will be delighted it's January as he can finally bring a few players in. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Other Championship predictions (All New Year's Day 3pm kick-offs)

Birmingham vs Wigan: 2-1 (8/1)

Bristol City vs Brentford: 2-3 (28/1)

Fulham vs Reading: 2-2 (12/1)

Huddersfield vs Stoke: 2-0 (11/1)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn: 1-0 (6/1)

Preston vs Middlesbrough: 2-1 (15/2)

QPR vs Cardiff: 1-2 (11/2)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull: 1-1 (11/2)