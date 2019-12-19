WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Mikel Arteta is on the brink of becoming Arsenal's new head coach. The Gunners will have to pay around £2m in compensation to take their former captaIn from Manchester City.

Carlo Ancelotti is a step closer to becoming Everton's new manager after reaching an agreement with Napoli to terminate his contract. He is expected to be in the stands for Saturday's game with Arsenal.

Macclesfield Town have been deducted six points from their Sky Bet League Two total by the EFL following a number of regulation breaches.

Russia plan to appeal against the decision to ban them from all major sporting events for four years. President Vladamir Putin described the World Anti-Doping Agency's sanctions as 'unfair'.

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has announced his retirement from international rugby. The 34-year-old won 76 caps and captained his country on a record 39 occasions after making his debut against New Zealand in 2010.

Leeds Rhinos club legend Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease. The 37-year-old, who won 13 major honours during his 15-year playing career with the Rhinos, is currently head coach of the reserve team at the Super League club.