Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions on Boxing Day

Team news, key stats and predictions for a bumper day of Premier League action on Boxing Day.

Erik Lamela has returned to first-team training with Tottenham after missing the last two months with a hamstring problem.

Heung-Min Son is unavailable for three games over the busy festive period through suspension following his dismissal against Chelsea. Hugo Lloris (elbow) and Ben Davies (ankle) remain out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends on putting his squad depth to the test over the Christmas period.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo continues to recover from a knee injury in his home country and is not expected to return until next month at the earliest.

Midfielder Solly March is still healing after undergoing groin surgery earlier in the month and will miss the Tottenham showdown.

Stat of the match: Since Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of the club, no Premier League team has conceded more goals than Spurs across all competitions (14 - joint-most, along with Arsenal).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is out for around the next three months after fracturing an ankle.

On a positive note, Dean Smith is expecting centre-back Tyrone Mings to potentially be in contention for the trip to Watford on Saturday.

The England international, who has been out since December 8 after straining his hamstring in a 4-1 home defeat to Leicester, is closing in on a return, although the Boxing Day game at home to Norwich comes too soon.

Striker Keinan Davis, who has been out for almost two months with his own hamstring problem, is in the same situation as Mings and could be available for the Hornets clash.

Norwich have no reported fresh injuries with Teemu Pukki fit despite breaking his toe against Leicester.

Josip Drmic Ben Godfrey (knee) and Timm Klose (knee) are long-term absentees.

0:58 Daniel Farke has lauded Norwich's recent Premier League performances and feels they deserve more points. Daniel Farke has lauded Norwich's recent Premier League performances and feels they deserve more points.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa have conceded as many goals in their last two Premier League home games (7) as they had in their previous seven at Villa Park this season.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth left-back Diego Rico is absent due to suspension following his fifth booking of the season, while Howe also has a number of players out injured, including Nathan Ake (hamstring).

Adam Smith (ankle), Harry Wilson (thigh), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and David Brooks (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Arsenal will be without the suspended Calum Chambers but Sokratis returns after serving his one-match ban while full-back Hector Bellerin is available.

Dani Ceballos is back in training after a hamstring injury but teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli is a doubt with the same problem.

Stat of the match: Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven Premier League games, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Chelsea in that run. At home, the Cherries are looking to avoid losing four consecutive league games for the first time since September 2011.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Cesar Azpilicueta will be checked on by Chelsea after limping off against Tottenham and Frank Lampard reported a few "bumps and bruises" but nothing too serious in his squad. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is Chelsea's sole missing star. The England midfielder has stepped up his recovery from a long-term heel problem, but is not yet ready for a playing return.

Southampton are monitoring Moussa Djenepo's hamstring injury suffered in the win over Aston Villa.

Yan Valery is out with a virus.

1:32 Antonio Rudiger is 'firmly' defended by Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard over Jose Mourinho's recent remarks. Antonio Rudiger is 'firmly' defended by Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard over Jose Mourinho's recent remarks.

Stat of the match: Chelsea are currently unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League Boxing Day games (W9 D5), the longest such run without defeat in the competition's history. Their last loss was back in 2003 against Charlton (2-4).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

2:26 Chelsea winger Willian has called on football's governing bodies to take more action to combat racism following alleged abused towards Antonio Rudiger on Sunday. Chelsea winger Willian has called on football's governing bodies to take more action to combat racism following alleged abused towards Antonio Rudiger on Sunday.

Carlo Ancelotti did not provide an update on Everton's injury list during his unveiling on Monday, but Duncan Ferguson stated that he expected Alex Iwobi to be out for two to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Arsenal.

Theo Walcott (calf) is expected back in mid-January while Morgan Schneiderlin (also calf) is aiming to return against Newcastle on Saturday. Andre Gomes (ankle) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quad) remain long-term absentees.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed Johann Berg Gudmundsson will come into his thinking for Boxing Day after the winger completed 90 minutes for the Under 23s. Jeff Hendrick is suspended, while Aaron Lennon missed training on Monday due to illness.

Stat of the match: This will be Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton. Of all managers to have taken charge of at least 30 Premier League games, the Italian has the fifth-best win rate in the competition (63.2 per cent - won 48/76).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Scott Dann has joined the lengthy injury list at Crystal Palace after picking up a strain in training.

Joel Ward (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (muscle), Gary Cahill (operation) and Andros Townsend (unspecified) are all unavailable.

West Ham have an issue in goal with Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin neither 100 per cent fit heading into the Boxing Day clash.

Both keepers are training after both picking up hip muscle injuries but are unlikely to be able to play two games in 48 hours. Manuel Pellegrini may have to bring back Roberto for the Palace game.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after fracturing his collarbone six weeks ago but Jack Wilshere (groin) remains an absentee.

1:53 West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle. West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle.

Stat of the match: Crystal Palace have led for the fewest minutes of any Premier League team this season (249), holding a lead in just two of their last 10 matches, winning both against Burnley and Bournemouth.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

John Fleck is back from his one-match suspension, and Chris Wilder confirmed his Sheffield United squad had no injury concerns.

Oli McBurnie will hope to keep his place up front over Lys Mousset after scoring the winner at Brighton.

Watford will be without midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure at Bramall Lane after he received his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Danny Welbeck (thigh), Tom Cleverley (calf), Sebastian Prodl (knee), Daryl Janmaat (knee) and Jose Holebas (ankle) remain out.

Stat of the match: Watford striker Troy Deeney has scored on six days of the week in the Premier League - the only day he hasn't scored on is Thursday (he's never played on that day). Since the start of the 2015/16 season, the only current Premier League player to score on all seven days is Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could decide to play Paul Pogba from the start against Newcastle for Manchester United after he impressed in his cameo at Watford.

Eric Bailly (knee), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee) and Marcus Rojo (muscular injury) all remain unavailable.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce will make a late check on striker Andy Carroll as he attempts to manage a path through the busy festive programme.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are doubts with groin and knee problems respectively.

Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), is expected to be out for another four weeks while Jamaal Lascelles (tibia) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) should return in early January. Ki Sung-yueng has been struggling with illness while Ciaran Clark (calf) is not far away.

Stat of the match: Manchester United haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day since 1978 (0-3 vs Liverpool), winning 15 and drawing three such games at Old Trafford since.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Harvey Barnes could be available for Leicester after coming off against Manchester City with an ankle problem following a collision with Ederson.

Fellow midfielder Matthew James (calf) remains the only long-term absentee.

0:42 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wishes old friend Carlo Ancelotti luck as he takes the reins at Merseyside rivals Everton. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wishes old friend Carlo Ancelotti luck as he takes the reins at Merseyside rivals Everton.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is missing for Liverpool across the festive period after the midfielder sustained an injury to his ankle in Qatar. He was pictured celebrating Liverpool's eventual 1-0 win wearing a protective boot over his right ankle.

Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho are also still sidelined through injury.

Stat of the match: Both teams have found the net in each of the last seven Premier League meetings between Leicester and Liverpool. In the previous 20 meetings between them in the competition, both teams had scored in just eight matches.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)