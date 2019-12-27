Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions: Homecoming to remember for Mikel Arteta

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions.

Brighton vs Bournemouth - Saturday, 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

These two teams are interesting. I thought Brighton were unlucky at Tottenham, they played well but walked away with nothing. I do not see many danger signs for Brighton this term, but the same cannot be said about Bournemouth.

They could have had two or three in the first half against Arsenal, but they lacked the cutting edge. Bournemouth are only two points above the relegation zone, as are Brighton, so this is a game neither can lose.

Brighton have more pace going forward and a higher threat of scoring, and Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay could be the match-winners.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle vs Everton - Saturday, 3pm

It was a bit of a reality check for Newcastle at Old Trafford. They have been very consistent, which is why they are where they are in the table, but I do not know if it will be the same for them in the second half of the season. Everton will have been delighted to get a winning start under Carlo Ancelotti, who remained calm and showed no real emotion after the win over Burnley.

I cannot separate these two sides, Newcastle tried to play out from the back against Man Utd and got punished, so they need to get back to the basics. Steve Bruce will not want it to be pretty, he just wants points, so the happier they will all be after another one here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, 3pm

Southampton have been excellent away from home but not so good at St Mary's. They find it hard to break down the teams that sit in, whereas Crystal Palace will be suited to playing on the counter-attack.

Southampton have to be in high confidence. The fact they left Danny Ings on the bench against Chelsea tells you it is going to plan at the moment. There is still a lot of work to be done but it is the reality of where they are.

It has been a fine season for Palace; it was a massive, late win against West Ham, with Jordan Ayew scoring a fantastic goal to clinch all three points.

They sometimes focus more on being awkward to break down rather than going out to win football matches. If they do at St. Mary's, I see them getting a point.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford vs Aston Villa - Saturday, 3pm

This is the turnaround. Watford are finally starting to get going. Troy Deeney is back, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu are doing well too. I was surprised Watford never got going earlier. Aston Villa are a clumsy team and they have let too many goals in this season and for that reason I think Watford will get their first win under Nigel Pearson.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich vs Tottenham - Saturday Night Football, 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham are not overly impressive at the minute - they dug out a good win against Brighton after going behind, but they may go into a lull again where Jose Mourinho may not be sure who to pick. They are shrouded in uncertainty at the moment.

Norwich will open it up which could and should suit Tottenham to play on the counter. Spurs could pick them off, but Norwich are dangerous so it will be a high-scoring draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Leicester - Saturday, 5.30pm

This should be one where Leicester get back to winning ways. I was ever so disappointed with them in both of those games against Manchester City and Liverpool.

They went in front against City and did not look brave enough on the ball afterwards. They started to knock it into Jamie Vardy to chase but nobody could get up the pitch to support. Liverpool were magical against Leicester, but they were so poor.

James Maddison and Dennis Praet were disappointing, Ben Chilwell never got forward whereas Ricardo Pereira did. Brendan Rodgers has a small squad and does not have much room for manoeuvre, but now is not the time to be resting players.

Are we going to get energy and drive from West Ham? I think we might. It's for that reason why I find this the hardest result to select. Which West Ham will turn up? If it is an aggressive one, I think it is one which will turn Leicester over.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley vs Man Utd - Saturday, 7.45pm

This is another intriguing game. Manchester United destroyed Newcastle, but Newcastle gave them a Christmas gift. They were under pressure to deliver results and they got a gift from Newcastle. They will not get this at Burnley.

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will be targeting the centre-backs, who will know they are in for a battle. Scott McTominay is injured again, so who will be holding? Could he play Paul Pogba in that role with Fred? I would not personally.

Burnley want to get physical so they may struggle. Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are goal getters and are in form, so why not play them together? All three may not play exceptionally all of the time, but two out of the three may turn up. I do not see United nicking it but I think they will get a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Super Sunday, 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Chelsea are still up and down, with significant class and real quality. I touched on it last week, but Willian has been class this season - he was left out and they lose at home to Southampton. They are in a better shape organisationally. The movement of Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic will cause problems. They have nice pace and nice balance, while Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been good when they have time on the ball.

What changes do Chelsea have to make? They are very limited to the changes they can make - the three at back worked at Tottenham but did not work against Southampton. There are too many mistakes within the defence, but let's switch it back to Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka may be off, so he picked what he thought was the best balance in midfield. As much as I like what Matteo Guendouzi has, he has been poor and struggled at times, but he will come good and may come back into the fold at some point. You see that he had to play Bukayo Saka at left-back, but he has done very well considering he is an attacker.

Alexandre Lacazette is back in the team, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is scoring, but Lacazette was sluggish - he needed that game. Mesut Ozil was subbed but was not finding the space, so you can see why. I enjoyed the desire and a bit of fight from the Arsenal team I saw at Bournemouth. This should lift the big players. He could make a few changes, but my heart is ruling my head here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)