WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Ten-man Manchester City blew a two-goal lead as Wolves produced a stunning second-half comeback to win 3-2 on a dramatic evening at Molineux.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined AC Milan on a free transfer.

Fallon Sherrock's PDC World Championship is over after a 4-2 third-round defeat to Chris Dobey.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have confirmed their rematch in Las Vegas on February 22.

England suffered yet another batting collapse on the second day of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.