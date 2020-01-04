Arsenal transfer rumours

Thomas Lemar is the latest midfielder linked with Arsenal

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club as the Mikel Arteta era begins...

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to Sky Germany, and have now stepped up their chase for the defender.

The 31-year-old, who is predominantly a centre-back but can also play at full-back, wants to leave the Bundesliga club this winter.

Bayer Leverkusen will resist January offers for Arsenal target Kevin Volland, according to Sky Germany.

He has 18 months left on his contract and Gunners scouts have been to watch him a number of times recently ahead of a possible January move.

Who else have the Gunners been linked with?

Thomas Lemar, Atletico Madrid [AS]; Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig [Sunday Express]; Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester [Leicester Mercury]; Dries Mertens, Napoli [Daily Mail]; Chris Smalling, Manchester United [Daily Mirror]; James Rodriguez, Real Madrid [El Desmarque]; Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta [Record], Adrien Rabiot, Juventus [Daily Mail], Max Aarons, Norwich [Daily Mail]; Merih Demiral, Juventus [Daily Mirror].

Arsenal are keen on signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this January...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says that recent media reports linking the striker with a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window are untrue.

Mikel Arteta also said he is not even considering the possibility of selling the club's top goalscorer Aubameyang in January.

Newspaper reports from Spain claim Real Madrid will make a player-plus-cash offer for the Gabon international worth up to £70m.

Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to the Arsenal midfielder's agent.

Sky Germany reported last week that Hertha head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was eager to sign Xhaka in January, and Sky Sports News understands talks between the two clubs are continuing.

However, Arteta said the midfielder will not leave the club in January after Arsenal's win over Manchester United.

Napoli and Roma want to sign Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Who else could depart the Emirates?

Eddie Nketiah, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City [Football.London]; Granit Xhaka, Borussia Monchengladbach [Daily Mirror]; Lucas Torreira, AC Milan [Calciomercato]; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Real Madrid & Inter Milan [El Desmarque & Daily Mirror]; Ezequiel Barco, Atalanta [Record]; Shkodran Mustafi [Daily Mirror]; Emile Smith Rowe [Football.London].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth...

"Arsenal's January plans will become clearer now that Mikel Arteta is in charge. It is unlikely there will be massive spending given the club committed over £100m in fees over the summer, but there is lots of talk about strengthening the defence given injuries and form.

"Left-back is an issue with both Kieren Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out - and the latter has emerged as a target for Italian clubs Napoli and Roma. It is doubtful Arsenal would bring anyone in this position unless there is a departure.

"At centre-back, it should be remembered that Arsenal also have a new player arriving in the summer in the shape of Saint Etienne's William Saliba.

"Arteta may also have to look at potential departures in midfield. At the time of writing, Granit Xhaka is interesting Hertha Berlin and it is thought the player is open to the move, while the future of Mesut Ozil will no doubt be a hot topic throughout the month.

"Arteta will want to make his mark in January, but every chance incomings will be dictated by departures up front too. Among potential forward options they have been tracking is Bayer Leverkusen's Kevin Volland but the German club will resist any offers for him in January."

