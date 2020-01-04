Liverpool transfer rumours

Takumi Minamino pictured with a Liverpool shirt after signing

The latest on the players Liverpool have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Liverpool's confirmed signings

Liverpool have signed Japan attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old underwent a medical and agreed personal terms with the Premier League leaders on Wednesday after they triggered his £7.25m release clause.

The latest players Liverpool have been linked with...

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring the Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

However, the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Who else have the Reds been linked with?

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund [Daily Express]; Ryan Fraser, Bournemouth [TalkSport]; Mathieu Goncalves, Toulouse [Daily Mail].

Ryan Fraser is another winger linked with a move to league leaders Liverpool

The latest on those who could leave Liverpool this January...

Swansea are among a number of clubs to have enquired about taking Rhian Brewster on loan from Liverpool.

Liverpool have also had enquiries for right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who was available in the summer, and he is said to have a good chance at a move next month due to a step up in his recovery from injury.

The England international was ruled out for around six months with a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund, but he is expected to return to training next month.

Who else could depart Anfield?

Adam Lallana, PSG [Daily Mirror]; Harry Wilson, Bournemouth [TalkSport], Sadio Mane, Real Madrid [Daily Star].

Rhian Brewster could be heading out on loan this January

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News Vinny O'Connor...

"Liverpool have wanted to sign a new versatile forward and it appears they have their man in Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg for a seemingly bargain price of £7.25m.

"Other than that, the Reds are open to anything that can improve on what they have got, but with a Champions League-winning squad and one on course for a first Premier League title, that leaves their options very limited.

"In terms of outgoings, young striker Rhian Brewster is available for loan and there have been a number of inquiries already, including from Swansea in the Championship. Aston Villa are also keen.

"Nathaniel Clyne is also available again with his injury recovery close to completion and a return to training pencilled in for next month."

