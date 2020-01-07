Manchester United transfer rumours

The latest on the players Manchester United have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Manchester United are interested in James Maddison, but are wary that it is difficult to conclude big transfers in January.

Leicester's attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to United this month and he is a player who the club's recruitment team have run the rule over this season.

Maddison will be at Leicester beyond the January transfer window, says Brendan Rodgers.

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

The 20-year-old Portugal international is one of a number of targets for the club ahead of the January transfer window.

United are also one of several Premier League clubs considering a bid for Reading's talented young striker Danny Loader.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer and talks on a new deal have stalled.

After United's 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on January 4, Solskjaer refused to rule out moving for Wolves Raul Jimenez, saying only: "I can't comment on speculation".

Who else has been linked with United?

The latest on those who could leave Manchester United this January...

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United over signing Ashley Young, and are ready to offer the England international an 18-month contract, according to Sky in Italy.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder's "heart" is with Manchester United - but adds he needs to be playing in a side capable of winning trophies.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge", while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding his client a new club.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this month he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are interested in midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky in Italy.

Matic has made just six appearances at United this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not played in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September.

Inter Milan, who are led by Matic's former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, were understood to be considering the Serbia international in October as one of their targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Who else could depart Old Trafford?

Tahith Chong, Juventus [The Sun]; Chris Smalling, Juventus and Inter Milan [Gazzetta dello Sport]; Paul Pogba, Real Madrid and Juventus [Daily Express].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' James Cooper...

"Regarding Paul Pogba, who suggested he wanted to leave in the summer, unless a swap deal can be arranged there appears to be no one, including Real Madrid, who can afford the £150m fee United are demanding for the Frenchman.

"Nemanja Matic looks the most likely player to be a target for other clubs as he is no longer first choice in the centre of midfield but, again, his wages might be a stumbling block.

"As a possible replacement, Manchester United are interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

"Other departures seem unlikely with Marcus Rojo and Eric Bailly just coming back from injury, along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. A loan out for the latter seems less of an option with the manager happy to blood youngsters."

