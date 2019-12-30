Norwich City ban supporter for throwing object on pitch during Tottenham game
By PA Media
Last Updated: 30/12/19 5:22pm
Norwich have banned a supporter from Carrow Road for three years after the individual was arrested for throwing an object on to the pitch during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday.
The Premier League club said the incident remained under investigation by Norfolk Police.
"The supporter was identified and later arrested after throwing a dangerous object on to the field of play during the first half of the game," a club statement said.
"The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Police, whilst the club have immediately banned the supporter from attending games at Carrow Road for a three-year period."
Norwich, who are bottom of the Premier League going into the new year, twice led in the game before being pegged back by Spurs.