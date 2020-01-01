Julian Weigl to join Benfica from Borussia Dortmund in £16.9m deal

Julian Weigl is leaving Borussia Dortmund

Portuguese champions Benfica have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign German midfielder Julian Weigl for £16.9m (€20m).

Weigl has been a permanent fixture in Dortmund's midfield since his move from 1860 Munich in 2015.

The 24-year-old, who has five caps for Germany, has made 171 appearances for the club, winning the German Cup in 2016-17 and the German Super Cup earlier this season.

"Julian approached us with this wish and we agreed, also because of his service to the club," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

"We wish him all the best for the future."

Dortmund said the deal is subject to a successful medical exam, with Weigl expected to sign a contract in the coming days.

Benfica lead the Portuguese league standings with 39 points from 14 matches - four points ahead of second-placed Porto - and next play away at Vitoria Guimaraes on Saturday.

Gedson Fernandes hasn’t featured in Benfica’s last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour

They are in the market for a midfielder, with Manchester United target Gedson Fernandes looking increasingly likely to leave the club.

The 20-year-old Portugal international has not featured in any of Benfica's last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour with head coach Bruno Lage.

Representatives of the player have reportedly been in the UK attempting to broker a loan deal with a £34m option to buy with interested parties.

