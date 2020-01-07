WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester City took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the first leg of their semi-final.

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko is set to be out for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has been named the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) 2019 African Player of the Year for the first time.

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has joined Swansea City on loan until the end of the season.

Ben Stokes produced a brilliant spell of reverse-swing bowling to take England to a dramatic series-levelling win over South Africa in the second Test at Cape Town.