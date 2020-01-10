Cenk Tosun undergoes Crystal Palace medical ahead of loan move

Cenk Tosun wants to stay in England and secure his place at Euro 2020

Cenk Tosun is undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace on Friday ahead of a six-month loan move from Everton.

Tosun wants more playing time in the top division as he is looking to cement his place in Turkey's squad for Euro 2020.

Sky Sports News has been told Tosun does not want to return to the Turkish Super Lig and would prefer to stay in the Premier League or move to the Bundesliga.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has already said he wants to add at least one more striker in January as, despite being in ninth place, they are the second-lowest scorers with just 19 goals from their 21 games.

Only Jordan Ayew has reached the five-goal mark this season with Wilfried Zaha, who has three goals, the only other Palace player to score more than twice.

Tosun's imminent arrival could allow Connor Wickham to join a Championship club on loan.

The 26-year-old has struggled for fitness since joining Palace nearly five years ago, making just 48 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

