WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as Manchester City cut Liverpool's Premier League lead to 14 points with a 6-1 win at Aston Villa.

He is now the highest non-English scorer in the competition's history.

Troy Deeney scored as Watford beat Bournemouth 3-0 to make it four wins in five league games and move out of the relegation places.

Swansea remain outside the play-off places in the Championship after they drew 0-0 at Cardiff.

Racing 92 are into the last eight of the Champions Cup after beating Munster 39-22, with wins elsewhere for Northampton and Leinster.

England captain Joe Root has been unwell ahead of Thursday's third Test with South Africa.

And Novak Djokovic and Serbia have won the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney - beating Rafael Nadal's Spain 2-1 in the final.