Middlesbrough's Ashley Fletcher wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December

Ashley Fletcher with Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate

Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 64 per cent of the public vote.

His goal came at West Brom on December 29. As the ball dropped over his right shoulder, a quick glance at goal was all Fletcher needed to send an instant, sumptuous looping strike up and over Sam Johnstone from 30 yards.

Fletcher said: "It was an unbelievable moment to score a goal like that. It's definitely the best I've ever scored.

"The ball came to me and I just thought 'hit it.' It was even more pleasing for us as a team because we'd played so well that day and it put the icing on the win for us."

Fletcher beat off competition from Cardiff's Lee Tomlin and Millwall's Jed Wallace.

League One: Kyle Vassell - ROTHERHAM vs Peterborough - December 29

Rotherham striker Kyle Vassell is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 51 per cent of the public vote.

All overhead kicks are acrobatic, but Vassell's almost defied the laws of physics, so quickly did he spin his body upside down to time a perfect volley following lovely chest control.

Vassell said: "I'm really happy to have won League One Goal of the Month. It's crazy to think that it was my first league goal for Rotherham but now that I'm off the mark I am hopeful I can keep it up and keep scoring goals. It would be even better if I could get a couple more of that calibre.

"As soon as you've scored one, it's the same with buses, you'll wait ages for the first and then two or three come at the same time. Hopefully that can now continue. Now I feel like I'm getting a bit of a reward for my overall contribution with the goals starting to go in."

Vassell beat off competition from Oxford United's Shandon Baptiste and Blackpool's Matt Virtue.

League Two: Jordan Maguire-Drew - Cambridge vs LEYTON ORIENT - December 21

Leyton Orient winger Jordan Maguire-Drew is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 56 per cent of the public vote.

So true was Maguire-Drew's free-kick strike as the ball flew up and over the yellow wall before dipping into the top corner, it didn't matter that it had travelled over 30 yards.

Maguire-Drew said: "I'm delighted with it, I'm really pleased that I have won. I'm really grateful to those who voted.

"The keeper give me a lot of room at the front post and it was Wrighty (Josh Wright) actually who said to me 'Jord, you could have a shot here.' To be fair I caught it perfectly, exactly how I had imagined it would go in and I'm delighted that it came off."

Maguire-Drew beat off competition from Scunthorpe's Abo Eisa and Salford's Richie Towell.