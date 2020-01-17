Liverpool vs Man Utd: Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane in stellar pundit line-up

This weekend's Renault Super Sunday sees Liverpool vs Man Utd with a stellar Sky Sports pundit line-up including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

Keane will join David Jones in the Renault Super Sunday studio, alongside Graeme Souness and Patrice Evra, while Neville and Carragher are on co-commentary with Martin Tyler.

With the show starting at 1pm - Burnley are hosting Leicester before the Anfield game - Neville and Carragher will be offering their pre-match thoughts from pitchside before the game kicks of at 4.30pm.

Following the match, Neville and Carragher will be collecting all of the post-match reaction alongside Geoff Shreeves, while Keane, Souness and Evra will discuss the big talking points in the Renault Super Sunday studio.

There will also be a Gary Neville podcast available on Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after full-time, as well as free Premier League match highlights.

How to follow

Liverpool vs Manchester United is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

