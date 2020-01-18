Erling Haaland scores 20-minute hat-trick on Borussia Dortmund debut

Erling Haaland scored his debut goal within three minutes of coming on for Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored a 20-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut after signing from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20m (£17m).

The 19-year-old, who was a Manchester United target before choosing to join Dortmund, only came on after 56 minutes in a game Dortmund were losing 3-1 away to Augsburg - but scored with his first touch.

Two goals and 20 minutes later, Haaland completed a quickfire hat-trick and showed why United had met the teenager's €20m release clause.

Haaland worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for two years at Norwegian side Molde

The stumbling block for the Manchester club was the value of Haaland's buy-out clause, should the striker decide on a move to another club.

He signed for German side Dortmund instead on a four-and-a-half-year deal at the start of this month.

Norway international Haaland scored 28 goals and registered seven assists in just 22 games for Salzburg this season in all competitions.

England's Jadon Sancho was also on target as Dortmund completed a 5-3 comeback.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig overcame more protests and a one-goal deficit to stretch their lead at the top with a 3-1 win at home over Union Berlin.

Union fans held a mock funeral march and erected a shrine before the game, displaying crosses and a large banner saying football is dying in Leipzig.

Timo Werner scored in RB Leipzig's comeback win

The supporters stayed away from their seats before kick-off and remained silent for the first 15 minutes of the game in protest against the home side, who have been unpopular since their formation in 2009 through energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull.

But the Union fans could not help breaking their silence in the 10th minute when Marius Bulter fired the visitors into an unexpected lead.

However, Timo Werner scored twice in the second half as Leipzig came from behind to move five points clear of second-place Borussia Monchengladbach.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 at Hoffenheim and Cologne enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wolfsburg. Freiburg beat hosts Mainz 2-1 and Werder Bremen won 1-0 in their relegation six-pointer at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

La Liga: Casemiro double sends Real top

Casemiro scored both Real Madrid goals against Sevilla

Real Madrid moved top of La Liga after beating Sevilla 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

With Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale missing, it was midfielder Casemiro who stepped up for Real, scoring both goals either side of Luuk de Jong's 64th-minute equaliser.

Barcelona have the chance to move level on 43 points with Real when they face Granada on Sunday evening in Quique Setien's first game in charge.

In the early game, Aleix Vidal's 64th-minute goal saw Alaves beat Levante 1-0.

Serie A: Lazio thrash Sampdoria

In Serie A, Lazio secured their 11th straight Serie A win by thrashing Sampdoria 5-1.

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, and Felipe Caicedo and Bastos also netted as Lazio moved three points behind leaders Juventus, who face Parma on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo were beaten 2-1 by Torino.