Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

The games are coming thick and fast in the Premier League, and Charlie Nicholas returns to give his predictions for the midweek fixtures.

Jack Grealish came to Aston Villa's rescue once again, and they earned a very decent point in the end at Brighton. They sometimes play a back five when they play away from home so are nice and compact. They have a few on the road to recovery, but Dean Smith is in the market to try to get a forward that could give them something, anything. They need Grealish to get them out of this situation once more.

Watford have been breathtaking under Nigel Pearson. I know Troy Deeney missed a penalty, but the game was there to be won [against Tottenham] and Watford did not see it through. I am finding it hard to go against Watford at the minute, although I am edging towards Aston Villa slightly, but I will play it safe and back another draw here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Oh my goodness! What is going on Eddie Howe? What will he do to turn it around? They were in an awkward situation with 10 men and conceding a penalty, but they looked as if they were pushing on. Are there positives? There were none in the end and Bournemouth remain in the bottom three. They need to revert to being completely attack-minded.

Possession wise, Brighton are excellent, but all of a sudden, they are falling into the category of being good to watch, but being sucked into playing a differing game and not getting the results.

Bournemouth could close the gap here, especially with Aston Villa and Watford playing each other, and they have the chance to go at this one here. Howe knows he needs to force the attack more, force it from the likes of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. Because of that, I think they will win in a five-goal thriller

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

This is another awkward one to call. We do not tend to get goals in these situations. Southampton blew it [against Wolves], but other than Danny Ings, they are starting to add goals and be a bit more of a threat in front of goal.

They may feel down but their confidence will still be up and there are positive signs for Southampton. They lie in 13th and still need points in the bank but they are suited away from home and are better than when they play at St Mary's.

Crystal Palace are not convincing. Christian Benteke may be off to Aston Villa but they need someone in as well as Cenk Tosun, who played very well at the Etihad. I'm up to my eyes in draws this week!

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

There have been a few games where Newcastle have not turned up. Has Steve Bruce done a better job than Rafa Benitez? I have said yes numerous times. Are they scoring more goals? Probably not, but he is getting a tune out of Miguel Almiron, while Joelinton looked like a proper centre forward at the weekend. His form has been average to say the least but he keeps getting there.

I thought Everton were fortunate to get a draw against West Ham - their team does not seem right. I am a fan of Bernard, although he does not get through the 90 minutes with consistent class. He is like Joao Moutinho, he has a lovely balance to find the pass but does not do it often enough.

Anthony Gordon came on and played well on his debut, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored again. Carlo Ancelotti is not afraid to make changes, and showed an aggressive side to make those during the game. I am never overly convinced by Everton and for that reason I am going for a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United have been fabulous and have been tremendously successful in their first season. I thought that when Wolves came up, they were the best team to be introduced to the Premier League in some time. Sheffield United are not as good in terms of the style but they are not far away from it.

Manchester City are still in second, but I felt as though they were going to kick on with the few wins they registered. Pep Guardiola was angry and seemed to have sussed the issue out. I mentioned when they beat Man Utd in the Carabao Cup that Raheem Sterling needed to start scoring again and up his game to a degree. Everybody has blips in their form, but it seems to be Riyad Mahrez who is carrying City currently. Kevin De Bruyne is still different class and Sergio Aguero continues to score goals.

It is time to get Aymeric Laporte back in. As much as I admire Fernandinho, he is not a centre-back - he never has been and never will be. If he plays, he plays the holding role. Rodri is not a centre-back either but he is more natural to play that role. Sheffield United will squeeze but the quality of Manchester City should get them through this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

It is awkward watching Arsenal [against Sheffield United] and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still out too. You miss his goals but his pace and movement too, which makes the opposition have to defend 10 yards deeper. It also creates space for Mesut Ozil. I think Gabriel Martinelli is going to be a star and a real goal-getter and eventually he will be a number nine.

It is needs must at the moment. No centre-backs have been brought in yet, while Bukayo Saka is still at left-back. We are still waiting on transfers. Mikel Arteta has to get in the market and help the defence. They are not letting as many in but Arsenal do not have a clinical side yet.

Chelsea have not won much at home recently, except the Burnley game, but Arsenal will need to play defensively and see where it takes them. I need so much more from Nicolas Pepe and a bit more from Alexandre Lacazette. Get the two protectors right in front of the back four, and I would still sell Granit Xhaka if the money was right. We could get by without him.

I think Arsenal will be dangerous away from home, and Nicolas Pepe can deliver in these games, which suit him. He turned up the last time I said this against Manchester United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

I watched West Ham at the weekend and they had a very good first half but did not put the game to bed. They missed the creativity from Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller was better - he should have scored a couple but didn't. Mark Noble and Declan Rice were great, particularly Noble in the first half who was excellent

All of a sudden, Leicester are slumping. Brendan Rodgers has always strived for possession football, but sometimes the final pass is not executed. He needs James Maddison to stay on his feet - winning a free-kick in dangerous areas is clever, but stay on your feet and show us some of your magic.

They are caught in a weird situation at the minute. Jamie Vardy has had a few chances and missed them. The two I mention are always Vardy and Maddison. Harvey Barnes took his goal well at the weekend but the likes of him, Demarai Gray and Ayoze Perez have to start delivering and do more. They are a bit unpredictable at the minute, and this makes me want to go with a draw once more.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

How many teams are rebuilding? Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham all are. I do not know what Jose Mourinho is doing differently. The Harry Kane injury is a blow but Tottenham have handled an injury to Kane in the past. Dele Alli stropped when he was brought off, while Norwich grinded out a win.

It is a must-win scenario for Tottenham. Jose has been brought in to deliver the top four, and if he does not do this he will be seen as a failure. The Tottenham players do not look as though they are enjoying their time right now. They will win this one, and I see it being comfortable enough for Tottenham.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

How do we work out Burnley? They are average at best but managed to drag out a result against Leicester. Sean Dyche demands passion and commitment from his team, but this was always the fabric of what Burnley were good at. What is their reaction to the big clubs? What are we going to see and what are we going to get? This is why they are in and around the bottom three.

Man Utd were awful but came into it in the last 20 minutes against Liverpool. They probably did better than a lot expected. I think Burnley can go there and upset them. Chris Wood scored his goal and then Ashley Westwood nicked it against Leicester. I see an awkwardness around this once again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a cracking game and Liverpool will be on such a high. I genuinely thought Liverpool looked tired and leggy, especially at the end, against Manchester United. Have they enough to come in and cover this one up? Jurgen Klopp took Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off in the latter stages, but it was a case of hanging in there and going a bit more defensively. I have never really seen that from Klopp but some of those players were dead on their feet

As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game and they got the result. That being said, I see Liverpool's first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title.

Wolves relish the games against the top-six sides. Wolves looked assured at Anfield but got nothing from it. Klopp may make some changes and it could disrupt them a little bit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

