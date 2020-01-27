Transfer Deadline Day countdown: The deals that could still happen

What transfers could go through by the end of the January window?

Deadline Day is looming - so which big transfer stories are still to be resolved?

Manchester United have confirmed an agreement for Bruno Fernandes, while Christian Eriksen has finally joined Inter Milan, but several other much-discussed deals remain up in the air.

Ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline, we assess the state of play regarding several high-profile potential moves.

Boubakary Soumare - Lille to Chelsea

Lille's Boubakary Soumare during a Ligue 1 match against Nimes at Stade Pierre Mauroy

Another player that United have been linked without throughout the window is Lille's Soumare, but they face competition from Chelsea.

The French U21 international, described by team-mates at Lille as "Paul Pogba without the baggage", has been earmarked to leave the Ligue 1 club this week.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier says he is unsure on the future of his player, saying last week: "I don't know about Soumare. Nobody told me something about this situation. I don't know if this could be his last game [against Paris Saint-Germain]."

With that game now out of the way, the moment of truth is arriving.

Islam Slimani - Leicester to Manchester United

Islam Slimani has been on loan this season at Monaco from Leicester City

Will Manchester United sign a striker? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted United need "quality" signings to help his mentally fatigued young squad after the 2-0 home defeat to Burnley last week - a fifth loss since December 22.

The scramble has turned desperate - Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are two of a number of players United have looked at as they try to bring in a striker on loan following the long-term injury to Marcus Rashford.

It would be the biggest shock of the window, but time is running out for United to get a striker over the line.

Solskjaer has insisted the club are still working on reinforcements in a "difficult" market - and signing one of the two could prove to be a fall-back option if a stellar name cannot be lured to the club on a short-term deal.

Cedric Soares - Southampton to Arsenal

Cedric has been a mainstay at right-back in Southampton's defence this season

A link between Cedric Soares and Arsenal has somewhat come out of the blue but the Portuguese defender, who was close to joining Inter Milan in the summer after a six-month loan spell, looks like he could be moving on before the transfer window shuts.

The 28-year-old has started 16 times for the Saints and been a mainstay in their recent strong run of form which has lifted them to ninth in the Premier League.

Arsenal have been forced to play Ainsley Maitland-Niles as an emergency right-back in recent times with Hector Bellerin suffering a succession of injuries.

Edinson Cavani - PSG to Atletico Madrid

Edinson Cavani in action during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille

Edinson Cavani was left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their match against Lille on Sunday night - with manager Thomas Tuchel admitting it was due speculation surrounding the forward's future.

The Uruguay international has been tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, and he is said to have his heart set on joining the latter club.

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett on United's link with the striker: "If you look at the facts, he fits exactly their profile.

0:50 PSG coach Thomas Tuchel reveals PSG are still awaiting clarity from Atletico Madrid regarding their pursuit of Edinson Cavani PSG coach Thomas Tuchel reveals PSG are still awaiting clarity from Atletico Madrid regarding their pursuit of Edinson Cavani

"United have done this in the past. Look at Radamel Falcao, look at Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"They go for world-class strikers with huge reputations that are coming to the latter ends of their careers, and they've been very successful for United, on the whole. It's kind of in United's DNA.

"Cavani is 32 and his contract expires at the end of the season with PSG. He hasn't started a game for PSG since November 9 and all of that points to the fact he's available."

Mykola Matviyenko - Shakhtar Donetsk to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta faced Arsenal target Mykola Matviyenko while a coach at Man City

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arrived at Heathrow over the weekend alongside Arsenal's technical director Edu, but Mikel Arteta does not look like he is finished with his January transfer business.

With Arsenal set to complete the first signing of the Arteta era, might a second defensive reinforcement follow suit?

The Gunners look to be finally adding some solidity to a leaky backline - having been frustrated in their pursuit this month of Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

They will have to pay £30m if they are to buy Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player's agent, Yuriy Danchenko, says the clubs are in talks about a deal for the 23-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract. Watch this space.

Moussa Dembele - Lyon to Chelsea

Moussa Dembele has attracted attention this month but looks set to stay at Lyon

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made his priorities for the final week of this January transfer window very clear ahead of his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Hull.

He said: "The impetus to bring in a striker or players who can get on the end of the chances we're creating is there.

"I think we have to be really honest about that. We had more than 20 shots in both games against Arsenal and Newcastle so we have to find solutions. We've lost points because of these situations."

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele was watched by scouts this week but the French club are desperate to hold onto him.

The 23-year-old has made no secret of his desire to one day return to England to play in the Premier League, where he has previously made just three appearances as a youngster with Fulham.

A switch back to the capital may be more appealing for the former Celtic striker than a move to United, given the lure of Champions League football.

Olivier Giroud - Chelsea to Inter Milan... or Tottenham

Olivier Giroud has been restricted to very little game time at Chelsea

World Cup winner Giroud is not part of Chelsea's plans and has one foot out of the door at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has said: "There's been contact with other clubs, and if and when that's agreed, I'll let you know, but it's not yet so he's still our player."

It would be remarkable if the striker were to remain at the club beyond this window, given his importance to the French national team ahead of next summer's championships.

1:13 Italian football reporter Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are swapping the Premier League for Serie A Italian football reporter Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are swapping the Premier League for Serie A

At 33, he will want to head into that tournament match fit, and it appeared earlier this month that a move to Inter Milan was a done deal. Antonio Conte was said to be desperate to get Giroud to the San Siro having been the man who signed him from Arsenal for Chelsea in January 2018.

A fee hasn't been agreed between the two clubs, which led Inter to turn their attentions to former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente as part of a swap deal with Roma involving Matteo Politano.

But a twist emerged at the end of last week with Sky in Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the Llorente loan to Inter is off, which will lead to the resumption of negotiations between Inter and Chelsea over Giroud.

In a further twist, Giroud would be open to a move to Tottenham as he is keen to stay in London, according to Sky in Italy.

Giroud certainly looks set to be on the move but where? Watch this space.

Danny Rose - Tottenham to Newcastle

Danny Rose is a man in demand but Newcastle have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Tottenham full-back ahead of the deadline.

Bournemouth and Watford are also interested in Rose, who has not featured in any of Tottenham's last four games.

Last November, Rose claimed he would stay at Tottenham until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021 after it was understood Tottenham wanted to offload him in last summer's transfer window.

But with England's participation in the European Championships this summer, the chance of regular first-team football could be a factor in him leaving Tottenham.

Paul Pogba - Manchester United to Real Madrid

4:04 Agent Mino Raiola has questioned Manchester United's ambition and admits he can't give any guarantees about whether Paul Pogba will stay at the club beyond the summer Agent Mino Raiola has questioned Manchester United's ambition and admits he can't give any guarantees about whether Paul Pogba will stay at the club beyond the summer

One transfer saga that will rumble onto next summer surrounds the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, the player's agent Mino Raiola said the player will make a decision on whether he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

"I don't say anything for sure," he said. "Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy.

"But I saw him go back to United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose United.

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of United and if United is still in the plans of Paul."

