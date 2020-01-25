Jordan Sinnott: Former Huddersfield defender suffers life-threatening injuries

Former Huddersfield defender Jordan Sinnott has suffered a suspected fractured skull after an incident in Nottinghamshire on Friday evening.

Police said the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, was found unconscious at around 2am on Saturday morning in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Sinnott received treatment at the scene and is being treated in hospital for his life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the Dominie Cross pub in Retford following a report that up to eight people had been involved in a disturbance in the car park just after 11:25pm on Friday.

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Retford in the early hours of this morning have moved to address misleading reports that Jordan Sinnott, a @Matlock_TownFC footballer, had passed away following the incident.



Here's our statement in full: https://t.co/kwiwcy40Nr — Notts Police (@nottspolice) January 25, 2020

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Detectives are continuing their enquiries into both incidents.

Matlock and Alfreton called off their matches this weekend, citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences".

This information is contrary to a report on Soccer Saturday and our digital platforms earlier on Saturday, when it was reported Sinnott had passed away. We would like to apologise for any distress caused.