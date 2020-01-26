Jordan Sinnott: Third man arrested over death of Matlock footballer

Jordan Sinnott died following an attack in Retford town centre on Friday

A third man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the death of non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The Matlock Town defender sustained a suspected fractured skull and passed away in hospital just after 6pm on Saturday surrounded by his family.

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder inquiry after 25-year-old Sinnott died following the incidents.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Nottinghamshire Police confirmed a 21-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, said in a statement: "Retford is a fantastic town with a close-knit community, and I would like to appeal directly to that community to come forward. Jordan's family deserves answers, so please come and talk to us.

"We are making progress in the investigation, but we have unanswered questions. I know there are people out there who saw what happened and can answer those questions for us, so I would like to appeal to you directly - please do the right thing, not just for us, but for Jordan's family."

Two other men were also injured during the incidents, with a 27-year old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

Police attended the Dominie Cross pub in Retford town centre following a report of up to eight people being involved in an incident in the car park just after 11.25pm on Friday.

Officers then assisted ambulance crews treating Sinnott after he was found unconscious at around 2am on Saturday.

Sinnott was on loan at Matlock from Alfreton Town. Both teams cancelled their matches on Saturday citing "tragic and unforeseen consequences".

Keith Brown, the chief executive of Matlock, said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

A statement from Alfreton added: "Jordan was a model footballer and an exceptional talent during his time at the Impact Arena and had a close affinity with both the manager, assistant and the players he took the field with.

"The club would ask for privacy to be respected to all at the Reds and to Jordan's family and friends during this delicate time."

Sinnott also played for Huddersfield Town, Altrincham, Chesterfield, FC Halifax Town and had a spell on Bury on loan.

His father Lee played for Watford and featured in the 1984 FA Cup final against Everton. He also played for other clubs including Crystal Palace and Huddersfield.