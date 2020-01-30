Deadline Day: Who will Premier League clubs sign?

With hours to go until the end of the January transfer window, Sky Sports News reporters give their insight into the possible incomings and outgoings at every Premier League club come Friday...

Arsenal

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth: "Arsenal have been in the market for a central defender for the entire window, and with three days left they managed to get Pablo Mari from Flamengo. They're still in the market for another defender, and it looks like they're looking at Cedric Soares from Southampton.

"This would be quite a canny buy for them actually, because he's only got six months left on his contract and they would be able to negotiate a good fee for him. These two potential signings go hand in hand in that we've been told throughout the window that Arsenal won't be making any signings that require significant investment, and these two would fall into that category.

"As far as outgoings are concerned, there are still doubts lingering over the future of Dani Ceballos. He is still looking to cut his loan spell short at Arsenal. He wants to play Euro 2020 and doesn't know whether he's going to get enough football to force his way into the squad, so he has been looking into the possibility of going back to Real Madrid."

Aston Villa

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: "Aston Villa's turnaround in form has calmed the nerves and reduced the urgency to sign another centre-forward. But the fact remains that only one of Villa's last ten goals has been scored by a striker, and new signing Mbwana Samatta's debut in the Carabao Cup semi-final was his first football since Boxing Day.

"As a result, Villa are still in the market for another frontman, with Dean Smith quietly confident they'll get another over the line before 11pm on Friday, though he's been tight-lipped on who that might be.

"Islam Slimani is definitely of interest. Villa pulled back when they learned of Manchester United's interest, but they've been rejuvenated by news of Slimani's request to end his loan deal with Monaco and return to the Premier League. It's not a straightforward deal, with both Leicester (his parent club) and Monaco needing to be satisfied.

"Villa have been monitoring the situation with Krzysztof Piatek, but it looks like they'll miss out on his signature. Daniel Sturridge has also been linked, but his injury record could dissuade Villa from making a move because they need a player who can go straight into the first-team squad. There are a lot of names still in the frame."

Bournemouth

Sky Sports News reporter Rebecca Williams: "Battling with injuries and fighting to get out of the relegation zone, it hasn't been an easy few months for Bournemouth.

"Any incomings are unlikely to be permanent signings. The Cherries enquired about a loan spell for Tottenham's Danny Rose, now Newcastle-bound. They're also interested in Lyon and former Chelsea forward Bertrand Traore and Dortmund's Jacob Bruun Larsen.

"In terms of outgoings, Eddie Howe will want to keep hold of his key players. There has been reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City for Nathan Ake, but it would take a significant sum to agree to his departure.

"The club would be willing to let Jordon Ibe go - the former Liverpool winger hasn't had a great spell at the Vitality Stadium since joining in 2016 and has barely played this season. But as yet, there have been no formal bids."

Brighton

Sky Sports News reporter Elliot Cook: "Brighton were busy on the final day of the summer transfer window, but will they do business on the last day of the winter window? Back in August, the south coast club signed midfielder Aaron Mooy on a season-long loan deal from Huddersfield which made it an interesting final day of the window for Brighton fans.

"Brighton have been keen on a striker and a right-back in the window and may well try and push a couple of deals over the line if the right player becomes available. They've shown an interest in RB Salzburg and South Korea striker Hwang Hee-Chan but a deal is unlikely to happen with the Austrian side making it clear they're not willing to sell in January. The club are looking for a pacy number nine who will probably come from abroad.

"In terms of right-back options, Chelsea's 19-year-old Tariq Lamptey is a player of interest but Chelsea's £6m valuation of the player may mean no deal is possible.

"Elsewhere, it seems Brighton have looked at trying to recall Alexis Mac Allister from a loan spell at Boca Juniors having gained a work permit but Boca's president has gone on record saying the player will stay in Argentina until June. In terms of outgoings, Nottingham Forest have made an enquiry for striker Glenn Murray but a move there now seems unlikely."

Burnley

Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers: "Burnley, as has been the case since the window opened this month, are working on a 'one in one out' basis.

"It's no secret that Sean Dyche is looking for a defensive midfielder since Danny Drinkwater ended his loan spell early and has since joined Aston Villa. Even though the Chelsea loanee had limited opportunities at Turf Moor, Dyche will look for a replacement.

"Bristol City's Josh Brownhill has been undergoing a medical at the club on Thursday morning as part of a £10m deal which also sees Nahki Wells go in the opposite direction following his return from a loan at QPR. The two clubs agreed a deal worth just under £4m for Wells, who is also set to undergo a medical on Thursday, and that deal looks likely to be completed ahead of Friday's deadline.

"Outgoings are more likely, with Ben Gibson and Matej Vydra both possible departures, while Wells could also leave should a permanent offer come in."

Chelsea

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol: "Frank Lampard is a bit frustrated - when Chelsea's transfer ban was lifted he was expecting to be backed with money, their budget was supposed to be £150m and with a couple of days to go they still haven't signed anyone.

"Lampard wanted a new left-back, a back-up striker for Tammy Abraham and a replacement for Hazard, but didn't get any. They'll have to wait until the summer to try and sign Jadon Sancho, who is a Chelsea fan.

"What's going to happen with Willian? He's over 30, and he might leave in the summer. Pedro might be on his way out of the club as well, his contract is up in June - there has been interest from Roma in the past few days - and same thing with Olivier Giroud."

Crystal Palace

Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge: "This January, Crystal Palace wanted a right-back, a left-back and a striker. They've got Cenk Tosun, and are very close to signing West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson, who can also be used as a left-back - that is seen as a real coup. They were left frustrated by their failure to sign Kyle Walker-Peters, who Hodgson held in high regard.

"This means the club's resolve on keeping hold of Patrick van Aanholt might be tested, with PSV Eindhoven already tabling two bids, both of them rejected. There could potentially be a third bid which they will really have to consider. He's got 18 months left on his contract and there's fears he won't sign an extension, because he has aspirations to go back to Holland at some point in his career.

"A move for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco could be revisited on Deadline Day, but deals with Chinese clubs are quite difficult to do. He's still in Belgium and not in China, so that could help."

Everton

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor: "Everton at this point have been unable to offload Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina, which arguably has a knock-on effect in terms of bringing players in because they haven't reduced the wage bill.

"They have been looking for a midfielder following the injuries to Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes and we know of their interest in Everton Soares of Gremio, but so far they haven't registered a bid. Obviously that could change before the deadline.

"However, given what director of football Marcel Brands said at the club's general meeting about finances, unless they are able to make room in the squad, it might only be loan deals that they are able to bring in before the deadline."

Leicester

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett: "Leicester City have been in the market for a centre-back since Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United in the summer. After that deal was done, Leicester bosses didn't feel there was good value in the market - largely because selling clubs knew the Foxes had £80m in cash from that deal.

"Not much has changed, from a Leicester perspective. They have a number of possible targets, but none have become available at what is deemed a reasonable price. Any deal for Juventus's Merih Demiral was scuppered by his season-ending knee injury, and the interest in Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard has waned. A loan deal for an as-yet-unnamed European defender remains the most likely outcome.

"But there's no urgency here, within the Leicester camp - they've negotiated the first half of the season well with Johnny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, supported by Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic, and so they would happily wait until the summer for the right deal.

"In other positions, Leicester have long-term targets that they're more likely to pursue at the end of the season, though if they become available at a realistic price, there's no reason why a deal can't be concluded before Friday's deadline. Don't expect any knee-jerk reactions to players that become available at the eleventh hour."

Liverpool

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor: "Liverpool have focused their interests on the transfer market towards the start of the window, with the signing of RB Salzburg's Takumi Minamino confirmed as early as December.

"I'm expecting certainly no incomings and almost certainly no outgoings in the final days of the window. Even a minor loan deal going out is unlikely at this point, while Jurgen Klopp has also ruled out Shaqiri leaving in this window with Roma and Sevilla both having made contact over his availability."

Manchester City

Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom: "City's search for a central defender appears to be rolling on to the summer window, with the welcome return of Aymeric Laporte ruling out the need to panic buy and allowing the club to focus on how they're going to strengthen for next season's title challenge.

"There's no doubt the squad is in need of a refresh - David Silva will leave another huge hole in the squad when he departs in June.

"The club are currently pulling together their transfer strategy having so far been unable to replace Vincent Kompany, and a central defender remains their priority, with the possibility of going for two centre backs if Nicolas Otamendi leaves in the summer amid interest from Valencia.

"Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar is a player City have looked closely at, while reports this month have also suggested Pau Torres of Villarreal is another option. A new contract for Fernandinho at least gives them the security of having adequate cover in both defence and holding midfield if they decide money would be better spent elsewhere.

"Guardiola has already said that he expects two or three arrivals, with the potential departure of Leroy Sane opening up another place that could need to be filled. City have proved over the last few years they will not overpay in the hunt for new recruits, but they also like to act swiftly and you can be assured they will be ready to strike to make sure they don't miss out on the players they want."

Manchester United

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper: "Deadline Day was always going to the be the most significant day of the week for Manchester United even with a derby taking place and the delight that they've secured the services of Bruno Fernandes.

"It's a signing they had to make for a variety of reasons but first and foremost it's a clear sign that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's judgement is being backed and funded. The 25-year-old comes with the weight of Manchester United's world on his shoulders but the goals, assists and creativity they're hoping he'll provide would potentially transform what Ole's side can offer.

"Ole would love another striker too, and while the scouring will continue, a short-term deal looks to have proved as difficult as securing someone earmarked for a summer purchase.

"Marcos Rojo has followed Ashley Young out of Old Trafford, though on loan, and they've also netted a young goalkeeper too. Ole's aim was to be stronger emerging from the window than when he entered it, injuries have perhaps blighted that aim but Bruno Fernandes' arrival has given the club something to be pleased about in what's become a bleak mid-winter, on - but mostly off - the pitch."

Newcastle

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie: "Newcastle are desperate for a left back given season-ending injuries to Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems. Steve Bruce is pushing to bring in Danny Rose from Tottenham to fill that role, and it looks like he has got his man.

"He's also not given up hope on a striker, but is aware this sort of deal will be harder to pull off. Olivier Giroud is yet to find a club but it seems Chelsea won't allow him to leave until they fill the would-be void. Whether Giroud would want to move to Newcastle would be a different story.

"The priority is a left back though, having already added Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb this window."

Norwich

Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee: "Norwich have already added much-needed strength in depth with the signings of Lukas Rupp, Ondrej Duda and Melvin Sitti but they will be hopeful of getting one more across the line.

"Their target Danel Sinani may not be seen in a City shirt until the summer though, with the Luxembourg international reportedly signing a pre-contract agreement to join at the end of the season.

"Daniel Farke will be working with director of football Stuart Webber right up until the deadline but, despite being rock bottom of the league, the club will be looking for medium and long-term solutions, not quick fixes."

Sheffield United

Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton: "Sheffield United have already made three signings in this transfer window and are hoping to add at least one more.

"Chris Wilder broke the club's transfer record to land Sander Berge for £22m from Belgium side Genk on Thursday, who the Blades targeted back in the summer. He's regarded as one of the top young midfield talents in Europe.

"Sheffield United are also closing in on a deal to sign Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic. Chris Wilder has allowed Callum Robinson to join West Brom on loan until the end of the season, and is looking to add some more pace to his attacking options.

"Changchun Yatai forward Zivkovic is expected to join on an initial loan, although the final details of the move are still being finalised with his Chinese club. "

Southampton

Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas: "Southampton go into the final days of the window having addressed their main issue - right-back. The club have signed Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters on loan for the rest of the season to compete with Yan Valery.

"That has allowed Cedric Soares - out of contract at the end of the season and with no plans to renew - to close in on a switch to Arsenal.

"Leicester have been interested in signing Saints centre-back Jannik Vestergaard but the clubs have so far been unable to agree on a fee and he appears set to stay at St Mary's.

"Southampton have also been on the lookout for a left-back but there does not appear to be much value for them in the market, with Fulham unwilling to sell Joe Bryan for anything less than a big fee."

Tottenham

Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour: "Essentially, Spurs are already delighted with their transfer window regardless of what happens from here. In Steven Bergwijn they have added pace and a goal threat with the hope that he, along with Gedson Fernandes, will freshen up a squad that was in danger of looking stale in some areas.

"They've also added Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal. We're told there is a good chance the club will not do further business this month which indicates a deal to get a striker over the line is proving tough. However, we're also told that the recruitment team continues to work tirelessly exploring all options as long as the window remains open...so never rule out late drama!

"Ideally they would like to find cover for Harry Kane but they also have Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son as options. They've held talks over taking Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan) and Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) but these deals have not been appealing to Daniel Levy.

"Regarding departures, Danny Rose looks like being on his way to Newcastle, Juan Foyth has struggled to cement a place under Jose Mourinho and Victor Wanyama remains out-of-favour. There may yet be loan moves for Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott."

Watford

Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill: "Watford began the window needing a defender, and that may still be the case with just days to go. Nigel Pearson isn't desperate: he's been impressed with his teams defending, but one extra defender, particularly one versatile enough to play at centre-back and left-back, would be welcome.

"For various reasons, the three names linked with the club are unlikely to arrive at Vicarage Road: Danny Rose was considered, but no approach was made. Similar with Joe Bryan, while an offer has been made to Burnley for Ben Gibson on loan with an option to buy, and that has been rejected by Burnley. Any improved offer is likely to receive a similar response.

"There may be one or two squad players leaving the club on loan. Isaac Success is definitely surplus to requirements, and Tom Dele-Bashiru may also be given playing time elsewhere. But, as far as ins, don't be surprised if Watford settle for what they have."

West Ham

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol: "The transfer window started with the exit of Mario Husillos, the director of football, and now David Sullivan is essentially directing transfer activity. David Moyes has got the final say in transfers, he normally likes watching players live before signing them, he's very meticulous.

"They have signed Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek, who looks like he's perfectly suited to the Premier League. They're looking for a right-back after Ryan Fredericks' injury - their bid for New York Red Bulls' Aaron Long was rejected, and were in for Kyle Walker-Peters who has joined Southampton.

"They also want a striker to play off Sebastien Haller, they were in talks to sign Serhou Guirassy from Amiens. In terms of outgoings, there were question marks around Issa Diop's future, while Roberto's exit to Alaves facilitated the signing of Darren Randolph."

Wolves

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui: "Wolves have left it late to make senior additions to their squad this January but their most exciting signing should be confirmed on Thursday. Portuguese winger Daniel Podence has completed a medical and agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract after Olympiakos agreed to sell him for £16.9m.

"The Greek runners-up hadn't planned to sell one of their prized assets at the start of the month, which is why negotiations have taken almost a week, but the player's desire to play in the Premier League ahead of Euro 2020 was a motivating factor.

"Wolves are also keen to sign a striker to provide cover if Raul Jimenez gets injured or suspended. AEK Athens forward Nelson Oliveira had been their primary target, however, Wolves' last offer was short of the forward's £5.5m release clause and no new bid has been submitted since Friday.

"It may be a case of assessing other targets' availability in the build-up to Friday's 11pm deadline but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will not be impressed if the only No 9 signed is Leonardo Campana, a 19-year old development prospect bought for £300k from Ecuador.

"Campana isn't the only youngster with potential signed this Transfer Window. France U20 midfielder Enzo Loiodice joined on loan with an option in place to make the move permanent if he impresses in Wolves' U23 side, while Nigel Lonwijk, 17, has joined the U18s from PSV for around £180k.

"A striker and Podence's arrival means it'll be two players in, two players out for the senior squad at Molineux after Jesus Vallejo's loan from Real Madrid was ended early and Patrick Cutrone moved back to Italy to join Fiorentina. Jordan Graham and Bright Enobakhare are two players expected to move on loan to EFL clubs."