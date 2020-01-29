Shirts for Jordan Sinnott: Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard among names backing campaign

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard came out in support of late non-league footballer Jordan Sinnott

Football players and clubs across the country have backed a campaign for shirt donations to in memory of late non-league player Jordan Sinnott.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Chelsea defender Reece James are three of the host of personalities that have come out and supported the cause on social media.

Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town in the seventh tier, died on Saturday aged 25 after suffering a suspected fractured skull after an assault in Retford, Nottinghamshire, on Friday evening.

Sinnott's brother Tom explained on social media how a range of clubs around the country sent their shirts to the Sinnott family for them to put on display at his funeral and will then be given to the Sports Relief charity to be sent to under-privileged children.

"My brother was an amazing man and for his funeral we had an idea to acquire donated football shirts from any team that wanted to with 'Sinnott 25' printed on the back," said Tom Sinnott in a statement.

"Safe to say that we have had confirmation that nearly every team in the English leagues have provided one with Scottish teams, non-league and Sunday leagues also providing.

"After the funeral, we would like to donate every shirt to Sports Relief so that children abroad can have them and we can be happy knowing he has helped other children."

Clubs throughout England, Scotland and Wales have got involved, from Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, Grimsby Town and Forest Green Rovers in League Two and even La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Nottinghamshire Police continue with a full inquiry and detectives investigating the fatal assault on Sinnott have arrested a 21-year-old man and are continuing to question two other suspects.