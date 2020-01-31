Premier League clubs will be able to sign European U18 talent for one window post-Brexit

2:35 Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains how football clubs will be affected when Great Britain leaves the European Union on Friday. Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes explains how football clubs will be affected when Great Britain leaves the European Union on Friday.

Brexit will not be an issue for Premier League clubs in the short-term, as they will still be able to sign the best U18 talent in Europe during the 2020 summer transfer window.

In response to a request from Sky Sports News, FIFA gave clarity on Friday around what is known as 'Article 19', a rule designed to protect footballers under the age of 18 by forbidding international transfers.

However, there has been an exemption from this FIFA rule for the 27 EU countries - which, until 11pm on Friday night, also includes the UK.

A FIFA spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "When it comes to the transfer of players between the age of 16-18, the EU/EEA exception applies in territories where EU law is in force.

"FIFA's understanding is that under the terms of the UK Withdrawal Agreement, EU law (including EU law on free movement) remains in force until the transitional period ends, on December 31, 2020."

Paul Pogba was signed by Manchester United from Le Havre in 2009 when he was 16

FIFA's statement brings clarity to a confusing issue, as several sports lawyers believed that the UK's withdrawal from the EU and European Economic Area on Friday night meant that football clubs in the UK would no longer be exempt from Article 19 from tomorrow.

As a result, clubs were unclear as to whether they would be able to sign some of Europe's most promising teenage players past the end of this January's transfer window.

Chelsea signed highly rated 16 year old Norwegian Bryan Fiabema during this window, but with FIFA finally clarifying this issue, Premier League clubs will have at least one further transfer window to bring some of the continent's best 16 to 18-year-olds to their clubs.

Cesc Fabregas was brought to Arsenal as a teenager in 2003

Sports lawyer Paul Schapiro told Sky Sports News in March 2019: "There are certainly more options for them [European players and English top-flight clubs] to consider if free movement does end.

"But I don't think a new regime will be put in place that significantly restricts Premier League clubs from signing top international stars.

"Nor is it in the EU's position to significantly restrict one of the top leagues in the world, so I think clubs should bear in mind that in the future, the Premier League will still be full of top international stars.

"British clubs have used this rule [Article 19] in the past to recruit some of the best players from across the continent and it's also a key part of some clubs' recruitment strategies.

"But if we leave the EU, British clubs won't be able to rely on this exemption and they won't be able to sign 16 to 18-year-old stars from the continent in the way they have done previously."

The uncertainty over Article 19 could see English top-flight clubs swoop for top British talent from across the UK

Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin and Paul Pogba were signed under the age of 18 in the past.

It could potentially see more top-flight clubs directing all their efforts towards raiding the best talent from across Britain and the lower divisions of English football instead.

This January, 16-year-old Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham has been subject to a £30m bid from Manchester United, while 17-year-old Jarrad Braithwaite has moved from Carlisle United to Everton.

As for older current EU players plying their trade in the UK, most sports lawyers agree that nothing will change after Friday as the Brexit negotiations enter into a second phase.

The transitionary period is due to last through to December 31, 2020, after that, immigration rules may change.

But football is worth £12bn a year to the treasury, an​d with the FA and Premier League already talking to the government about EU players' status, there is a hope that the status quo around transfers from the EU will remain.