WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Manchester City are through to the League Cup final, despite losing 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

United have finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Liverpool are 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.

Barcelona have had an £85m bid for Everton's Richarlison rejected - and are ready to make a bid for another Premier League player too.

And the World Athletics Indoor Championships have been postponed for 12 months due to fears over the coronavirus.