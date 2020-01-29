WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 29/01/20 10:48pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Manchester City are through to the League Cup final, despite losing 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final with Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
United have finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
Liverpool are 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.
Barcelona have had an £85m bid for Everton's Richarlison rejected - and are ready to make a bid for another Premier League player too.
And the World Athletics Indoor Championships have been postponed for 12 months due to fears over the coronavirus.