Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News - live stream

It's Deadline Day and Sky Sports News is not to be missed as we bring you all the deals as they happen.

That's why we're offering live streams of our coverage for FREE across the day on our digital platforms so you can catch-up with all the latest events live from the newsroom without subscription.

The window will shut at 11pm on Friday and as clubs scramble to do late business, we're bringing you live coverage on skysports.com, the Sky Sports apps the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, and Sky Sports Twitter pages so you won't miss a beat.

We'll have live streams at 7pm, and 10pm for the final hour of the January transfer window.

You'll see breaking transfer news, bulletins from reporters at clubs across the country and reaction to the big stories from our expert guests.

To join us in the newsroom, just click or tap on the video above at 7pm and 10pm.

You can watch Sky Sports News - channel 409 - at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with Now TV.

And if you're on the move, follow the latest with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.