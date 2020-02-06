Combine Adrian Mariappa and Christian Kabasele for juicy 11/1 shot - Jones Knows betting column

Jones Knows: 11/1 shot involving Christian Kabasele

"Lewis, there's cream up the wall, buttery biscuit base on the floor...."

Yerry Mina scoring twice for Everton last weekend brought back memories of a personal cheesecake disaster, which is known by those that experienced it as #RIPCheesecake2017.

The ingredients, recipe, timings and presentation of my New York cheesecake were all spot on. Arrogance was flowing through my veins as it sat on the kitchen surface waiting to be served. "How to apply to be on The Great British Bake Off" was one of my Google searches that evening.

Then. Wallop. The masterpiece crashes to the floor as I try to manoeuvre it across the kitchen surface.

Despite sheer excellence, that final decision cost me a shot at cheesecake immortality.

When Mina scored at Vicarage Road, all those flashbacks of cream and biscuits scattered across the floor came flooding back. What a mess.

Last week's column was all about the bulldozing Toffees centre-back finding the back of the net sooner rather the later. And how the odds him doing so were absolutely dripping with value.

It transpired that Jones Knew, but he still somehow failed to profit from this immensely profitable angle down to his decision to advise Mina to score first at 50/1 and not anytime at 22/1. For those who like to revel in misery of human beings, Mina was 500/1 to score twice.

Yerry Mina stabs home the first of his two first-half stoppage time goals

Ingredients, recipe, timings and presentation? All immense.

Decision making? Catastrophic.

Thankfully those with brain cells shrewder than mine got in touch on Twitter to inform me they had used the Mina scoring argument to their advantage, including @graeme2104 who looks set for an early retirement if he can keep up his ratio of returning £2,119 from £10 stakes. Well played, sir.

Remember, whatever I tip, I back. We're in this together, comrades. Do check out the Profit & Loss record for full clarity on the results. Current returns are: +10.

Since Dan Burn's injury for Brighton against Chelsea on New Year's Day, Bernardo has come in and added a more direct attacking approach down the left-hand side for Graham Potter's men.

He's your typical modern-day full-back. Athletic, aggressive, skilful and very much happy to support his attackers in the final third. These all-action attributes make him a very interesting player to analyse when looking at the individual tackle markets. In his four games since replacing Burn from the start he's made 16 tackles, averaging four per game.

In a game against Watford where he's likely to be given plenty of licence to get forward, I'd be expecting him to continue to produce similar tackling numbers. However, the bookmakers are in agreement, with only 6/4 available on 4+ tackles which is far too skinny for my liking.

Bernardo's aggressive style should lead to plenty of action

One area where we can get ahead of them though is looking at the opposition player tasked with marking Bernardo. There's a strong tackles trend developing regarding opposition right-backs against Brighton when Bernardo plays.

As you can see from the table below, every right-back to come up against Bernardo has made three or more tackles in the five fixtures he's featured in.

That has triggered my interest in the 5/4 on offer for Watford full-back Adrian Mariappa to make three or more tackles in the game. Like Bernardo, Mariappa isn't afraid to put his foot in so when you add the tricky Leandro Trossard to the mix down the left side, I'd be quite confident that Mariappa will be called on to win at least three tackles over the 90 minutes.

My advice is to double up Mariappa with Christian Kabasele to have a shot on goal at 11/1, which has been boosted from around the 11/2 mark.

Having covered Brighton three times in the last month, it's been easy to pinpoint where their problems stem from. Defensively they are very vulnerable from set-pieces. Although their numbers at conceding from set-pieces rank relatively low, watching them up close tells me they're quite lucky to be faring so well in that department. Idrissa Diop breached their defence against West Ham from a corner last weekend while Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio also went close via the same route.

Potter has made Brighton very tidy to watch and their patterns of play do cause teams problems but they aren't a hard team to score against, especially when defenders go up. Along with Diop, Cesar Azpilicueta and Virgil van Dijk, twice, have both found the net against the Seagulls this season.

Nigel Pearson will have noticed this and I'm expecting Watford to play a very physical style at the Amex where every chance to send the big boys up will be utilised from free-kicks and corners.

Remarkably, in 13 of Brighton's last 14 games an opposition defender has managed to register a shot on goal which makes Kabasele's price of 15/8 stand out.

The Watford defender is nowhere near the force of someone like Mina in the penalty box but he's managed a shot on goal in two of his last starts under Pearson, including fluffing a great chance from close range against Everton last weekend. He's trusted to threaten once again.

