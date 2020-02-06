Premier League 2020/21: Season start date confirmed
Initial Champions League and Europa League dates also released
Last Updated: 06/02/20 2:53pm
Plans for the 2020/21 Premier League season are starting to take shape, with the start date confirmed. Here's what we know so far...
When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?
At a shareholders meeting on February 6, the Premier League confirmed the 29th season will commence on Saturday, August 8 2020.
The Premier League says further key dates will be announced in due course.
There will be a change to the summer transfer window next season, though. The Premier League has confirmed summer Deadline Day will be moved back in line with the rest of Europe, and will now be on Tuesday, September 1 with Monday, August 31 a bank holiday in the UK.
Champions League 2020/21 dates
Elsewhere, the Champions League and Europa League initial dates for the 2020/21 competition have also been released, though UEFA says they are subject to change.
The preliminary and qualifying stages start in June and July, with the final taking place in Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 29, 2021.
June
June 23: Champions League preliminary round semi-finals
June 26: Champions League preliminary round final
July
July 7/8: Champions League first qualifying round, first leg
July 14/15 : Champions League first qualifying round, second leg
July 21/22 : Champions League second qualifying round, first leg
July 28/29 : Champions League second qualifying round, second leg
August
August 4/5: Champions League third qualifying round, first leg
August 11: Champions League third qualifying round, second leg
August 18/19: Champions League play-off round, first leg
August 25/26 : Champions League play-off round, second leg
September
September 15/16: Champions League group stage, matchday one
September 29/30: Champions League group stage, matchday two
October
October 20/21: Champions League group stage, matchday three
November
November 3/4: Champions League group stage, matchday four
November 24/25: Champions League group stage, matchday five
December
December 8/9 : Champions League group stage, matchday six
February
February 16/17/23/24: Champions League round of 16, first leg
March
March 9/10/16/17 : Champions League round of 16, second leg
April
April 6/7: Champions League quarter-finals, first leg
April 13/14: Champions League quarter-finals, second leg
April 27/28 : Champions League semi-finals, first leg
May
May 4/5 : Champions League semi-finals, second leg
May 29: Champions League final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia
Europa League 2020/21 dates
The Europa League preliminary and qualifying stages also kick off in June and July, with Seville staging the final on May 26, 2021.
June
June 25: Europa League preliminary round, first leg
July
July 2: Europa League preliminary round, second leg
July 9: Europa League first qualifying round, first leg
July 16: Europa League first qualifying round, second leg
July 23: Europa League second qualifying round, first leg
July 30: Europa League second qualifying round, second leg
August
August 6: Europa League third qualifying round, first leg
August 13: Europa League third qualifying round, second leg
August 20: Europa League play-off round, first leg
August 27: Europa League play-off round, second leg
September
September 17: Group stage, matchday one
October
October 1: Europa League group stage, matchday two
October 22: Europa League group stage, matchday three
November
November 5: Europa League group stage, matchday four
November 26: Europa League group stage, matchday five
December
December 10: Europa League group stage, matchday six
February
February 18: Europa League round of 32, first leg
February 25: Europa League round of 32, second leg
March
March 11: Europa League round of 16, first leg
March 18: Europa League round of 16, second leg
April
April 8: Europa League quarter-finals, first leg
April 15: Europa League quarter-finals, second leg
April 20=9: Europa League semi-finals, first leg
May
May 6: Europa League semi-finals, second leg
May 26: Europa League final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain