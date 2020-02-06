Premier League 2020/21: Season start date confirmed

Plans for the 2020/21 Premier League season are starting to take shape, with the start date confirmed. Here's what we know so far...

When does the 2020/21 Premier League season start?

At a shareholders meeting on February 6, the Premier League confirmed the 29th season will commence on Saturday, August 8 2020.

The Premier League says further key dates will be announced in due course.

There will be a change to the summer transfer window next season, though. The Premier League has confirmed summer Deadline Day will be moved back in line with the rest of Europe, and will now be on Tuesday, September 1 with Monday, August 31 a bank holiday in the UK.

Champions League 2020/21 dates

The Saint Petersburg Stadium will host the Champions League final in 2020/21

Elsewhere, the Champions League and Europa League initial dates for the 2020/21 competition have also been released, though UEFA says they are subject to change.

The preliminary and qualifying stages start in June and July, with the final taking place in Saint Petersburg, Russia on May 29, 2021.

June

June 23: Champions League preliminary round semi-finals

June 26: Champions League preliminary round final

July

July 7/8: Champions League first qualifying round, first leg

July 14/15 : Champions League first qualifying round, second leg

July 21/22 : Champions League second qualifying round, first leg

July 28/29 : Champions League second qualifying round, second leg

August

August 4/5: Champions League third qualifying round, first leg

August 11: Champions League third qualifying round, second leg

August 18/19: Champions League play-off round, first leg

August 25/26 : Champions League play-off round, second leg

September

September 15/16: Champions League group stage, matchday one

September 29/30: Champions League group stage, matchday two

October

October 20/21: Champions League group stage, matchday three

November

November 3/4: Champions League group stage, matchday four

November 24/25: Champions League group stage, matchday five

December

December 8/9 : Champions League group stage, matchday six

February

February 16/17/23/24: Champions League round of 16, first leg

March

March 9/10/16/17 : Champions League round of 16, second leg

April

April 6/7: Champions League quarter-finals, first leg

April 13/14: Champions League quarter-finals, second leg

April 27/28 : Champions League semi-finals, first leg

May

May 4/5 : Champions League semi-finals, second leg

May 29: Champions League final - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Europa League 2020/21 dates

The Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville will host the 2020/21 Europa League final

The Europa League preliminary and qualifying stages also kick off in June and July, with Seville staging the final on May 26, 2021.

June

June 25: Europa League preliminary round, first leg

July

July 2: Europa League preliminary round, second leg

July 9: Europa League first qualifying round, first leg

July 16: Europa League first qualifying round, second leg

July 23: Europa League second qualifying round, first leg

July 30: Europa League second qualifying round, second leg

August

August 6: Europa League third qualifying round, first leg

August 13: Europa League third qualifying round, second leg

August 20: Europa League play-off round, first leg

August 27: Europa League play-off round, second leg

September

September 17: Group stage, matchday one

October

October 1: Europa League group stage, matchday two

October 22: Europa League group stage, matchday three

November

November 5: Europa League group stage, matchday four

November 26: Europa League group stage, matchday five

December

December 10: Europa League group stage, matchday six

February

February 18: Europa League round of 32, first leg

February 25: Europa League round of 32, second leg

March

March 11: Europa League round of 16, first leg

March 18: Europa League round of 16, second leg

April

April 8: Europa League quarter-finals, first leg

April 15: Europa League quarter-finals, second leg

April 20=9: Europa League semi-finals, first leg

May

May 6: Europa League semi-finals, second leg

May 26: Europa League final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville, Spain