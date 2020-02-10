Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for January

Watch the January entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...

Sky Bet Championship

2:01 Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month here Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month here

Bright Osayi-Samuel - QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Cardiff - January 1

With Nakhi Wells facing two defenders, Osayi-Samuel sprinted past to collect a delightfully scooped pass before striking a rasping shot from an oblique angle into the roof of the net.

Lewis O'Brien - Barnsley vs HUDDERSFIELD - January 11

Timing is everything. O'Brien surged forward towards the penalty area just as the ball bounced out to him. Cue a connection so sweet, his shot was still rising as it struck the net.

Adam Armstrong - BLACKBURN vs Queens Park Rangers - January 28

As team-mates streamed forward to support a Rovers counter-attack, Armstrong doubled back on himself, took a stride to the side and let fly with a pinpoint curler into the far corner.

Sky Bet League One

1:14 Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here... Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here...

Jorge Grant - LINCOLN vs Peterborough - January 1

What a way to see in the new year. With the score at 1-1 entering injury time, Grant stood over a free kick 25 yards and curled it sumptuously up and over the wall into the top corner.

Lynden Gooch - MK Dons vs SUNDERLAND - January 18

Gooch was running away from goal when he added a slight arc to his path and wrapped his left foot round the ball in a flowing motion that sent it up and over Dons keeper Lee Nicholls.

Lewie Coyle - FLEETWOOD vs Shrewsbury - January 18

The perfect one-two. Coyle played the ball into Ched Evans and continued his run. Evans executed an impudent back-heeled return pass leaving Coyle to sweep home a low finish.

Sky Bet League Two

1:38 Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here... Watch the January nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here...

Callum Harriott - COLCHESTER vs Macclesfield - January 18

When Harriott collected the ball, there was nothing on. That was until he accelerated, drove into space and unleashed a wickedly disguised, dipping piledriver into the far top corner.

Wes McDonald - WALSALL vs Crawley - January 18

With time running out, Walsall needed a hero. Step forward, McDonald, jinking in from the touchline with the ball tied to his feet to deliver a searing, looping winner in off the crossbar.

Arthur Gnahoua - MACCLESFIELD vs Forest Green - January 25

Some goals come once in a career. So it was with Gnahoua's exquisitely dipping, rapier-like 30-yard volley which followed a clever touch to lift the ball sideways away from a defender.