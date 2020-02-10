Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for January
Last Updated: 10/02/20 3:41pm
Watch the January entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite here...
Sky Bet Championship
Bright Osayi-Samuel - QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Cardiff - January 1
With Nakhi Wells facing two defenders, Osayi-Samuel sprinted past to collect a delightfully scooped pass before striking a rasping shot from an oblique angle into the roof of the net.
Lewis O'Brien - Barnsley vs HUDDERSFIELD - January 11
Timing is everything. O'Brien surged forward towards the penalty area just as the ball bounced out to him. Cue a connection so sweet, his shot was still rising as it struck the net.
Adam Armstrong - BLACKBURN vs Queens Park Rangers - January 28
As team-mates streamed forward to support a Rovers counter-attack, Armstrong doubled back on himself, took a stride to the side and let fly with a pinpoint curler into the far corner.
Sky Bet League One
Jorge Grant - LINCOLN vs Peterborough - January 1
What a way to see in the new year. With the score at 1-1 entering injury time, Grant stood over a free kick 25 yards and curled it sumptuously up and over the wall into the top corner.
Lynden Gooch - MK Dons vs SUNDERLAND - January 18
Gooch was running away from goal when he added a slight arc to his path and wrapped his left foot round the ball in a flowing motion that sent it up and over Dons keeper Lee Nicholls.
Lewie Coyle - FLEETWOOD vs Shrewsbury - January 18
The perfect one-two. Coyle played the ball into Ched Evans and continued his run. Evans executed an impudent back-heeled return pass leaving Coyle to sweep home a low finish.
Sky Bet League Two
Callum Harriott - COLCHESTER vs Macclesfield - January 18
When Harriott collected the ball, there was nothing on. That was until he accelerated, drove into space and unleashed a wickedly disguised, dipping piledriver into the far top corner.
Wes McDonald - WALSALL vs Crawley - January 18
With time running out, Walsall needed a hero. Step forward, McDonald, jinking in from the touchline with the ball tied to his feet to deliver a searing, looping winner in off the crossbar.
Arthur Gnahoua - MACCLESFIELD vs Forest Green - January 25
Some goals come once in a career. So it was with Gnahoua's exquisitely dipping, rapier-like 30-yard volley which followed a clever touch to lift the ball sideways away from a defender.