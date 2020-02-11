David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Championship on Wednesday night? Find out here...

Bristol City vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Action

As has been the case for much of the last few years, Bristol City have been much better away from home but they will be eager to put things right at Ashton Gate after falling out of the top six after that disappointing defeat to Birmingham.

Derby have been pretty hit-and-miss for most of the season, but since Wayne Rooney's debut they've won seven of the last nine in all competitions and will no doubt have their eyes on a late drive for the play-offs.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Fulham, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Did you see those conditions at The Den on Sunday?! Storm Ciara certainly took centre stage in the Lions' defeat to West Brom. It's been a tough few weeks for Gary Rowett's men, but they are still within touching distance of the top six, largely thanks to their home form.

Fulham will be tough opponents, that's for sure. Their defensive record speaks for itself, but though they seem to be doing enough to keep pace at the top of the table, they've not won by more than a one-goal margin since November and I feel they could slip here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other predictions

Huddersfield vs Cardiff (7.45pm): 1-2 (10/1)

Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm): 0-1 (7/1)

Reading vs West Brom (8pm): 1-2 (8/1)

Stoke vs Preston (8pm): 1-2 (12/1)