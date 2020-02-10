WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:17 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Ed Woodward has told Manchester United fans that this summer is an important transfer window as the club looks to re-build. United's executive vice-chairman admits they are currently falling short in challenging for titles.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has accused some of his players of not having "a good attitude" during his time at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard was sacked in November after a run of seven games without a win.

The FA has written to Tottenham's Dele Alli to seek his observations about a social media post in which he appeared to joke about the coronavirus. Alli earlier apologised and said he let himself and the club down.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says the "door is open" for Finn Russell to return, but only if he follows the rules. Russell has missed the first two games of the Six Nations after breaching team protocol.

Mercedes will begin contract talks with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton when the driver returns from his holiday in the US. Team principal Toto Wolff says they are an "obvious pairing".