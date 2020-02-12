Ben Gibson: Burnley defender training with Middlesbrough

Ben Gibson has a contract at Burnley until the summer of 2022

Ben Gibson has been given permission by Burnley to train with his former club Middlesbrough.

The centre-half earned Boro £15m when he joined Burnley in 2018 but has played just six times under Sean Dyche.

Gibson, who was drafted into the England squad for a World Cup qualifier in 2017, was the subject of three failed bids for his services from Watford during the January transfer window.

Burnley said in a statement: "Following reports in the national press, Burnley Football Club can confirm they have given Ben Gibson permission to train with Middlesbrough Football Club.

"The defender made it clear, in the weeks leading up to the end of the January transfer window, that he wanted to leave Turf Moor to seek regular first team football.

"Unfortunately for the player, the club did not receive an offer it felt was acceptable and he remains contracted to the club.

"The club will not be making any further comment on this matter."

Gibson's Burnley contract runs until the summer of 2022.