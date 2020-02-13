Joey Barton charged by FA over match official comments

0:58 Fleetwood boss Joey Barton hit out at the officials after he was sent off during the 1-0 win over Wycombe Fleetwood boss Joey Barton hit out at the officials after he was sent off during the 1-0 win over Wycombe

Joey Barton has been charged by the Football Association for comments he made to a match official in Fleetwood's win over Wycombe earlier this month.

No action is being taken against Barton for his post-match comments from the game, but he is facing punishment for being sent off in stoppage time of the match, which his side won 1-0.

Barton has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, which states that his "language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday 11 February 2020 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity."

The former Manchester City player has until Monday to provide a response.

In his post-match interview, Barton questioned referee Kevin Johnson's display in a match in which Ched Evans was also shown a red card for an elbow on Jason McCarthy.

He said: "I refuse to talk about [the standard of refereeing] because it was a disgrace in my opinion.

"I will only get fined and punished by the FA because that is the way the cookie crumbles when things like that happen."