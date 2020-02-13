Referee Bobby Madley returns to refereeing in England

Bobby Madley officiated 19 matches in the 2017-18 Premier League season

Bobby Madley is returning to professional refereeing in England after 18 months away from the game in this country.

Madley ceased officiating at the highest level in England in August 2018 and relocated to Norway after being sacked by refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

A PGMOL spokesperson said: "Following discussions over the last few weeks, Bobby Madley has taken the opportunity to return to refereeing in England as a National List referee with effect from the start of next season."

Madley revealed in a blog post on New Year's Eve that he had been sacked for "gross misconduct on grounds of discrimination" after he sent a video to someone where he appeared to mock a disabled person.

He will now return to the English game from the beginning of next season and will initially officiate in League One and League Two.

In a new blog post detailing his return to the English game, Madeley wrote: "Eighteen months ago I lost my dream job as a professional football referee due my own regrettable, naive and stupid actions.

"I am delighted however that I have been given the opportunity to return to referee in the professional game in England

"I have learned so much about myself over the last 18 months but I have also found out just how important friends and family are in the darkest times. Their love and support has been unwavering, especially that of my mum, brother and my incredible partner Jenny and her family and that has undoubtedly helped me through that period."