Neymar accuses PSG of letting him 'suffer' and being afraid of playing him

Neymar was playing his first game in more than two weeks

Neymar has accused Paris St Germain of letting him "suffer" after claiming the French champions were afraid to play him in recent weeks.

The Brazilian scored on his first appearance for over two weeks in the 2-1 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Neymar missed four games with a rib injury before the Dortmund defeat, but the 28-year-old said he should have been playing in that time.

"It is difficult to spend four matches without playing, but, unfortunately, it was not my choice," Neymar told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"It was a choice made by the club, the doctors. They took this decision and I did not like it. We had lots of discussions about this because I wanted to play.

Neymar last played for PSG against Montpellier in Ligue 1 where he suffered a rib injury

"I felt good but the club was scared. In the end, I am the one who suffers."

Neymar was also missing through injury when PSG were knocked out of the Champions League in the previous two seasons, against Real Madrid and Manchester United respectively.

"I understand the fear that the club was suffering from, because in the last two years I was not able to play in the round of 16," Neymar added.

"I respect the decision, but it cannot be like this, because the player ends up suffering.

"It was very difficult to play a match like this, intense, 90 minutes without stopping. It is different.

"Had I been in better shape, I would certainly have played better."