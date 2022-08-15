David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here...

Burnley vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm

Burnley's extremely promising start to the season has diminished slightly after a draw against Luton and a defeat at Watford, but it is still early days and they are a work in progress under Vincent Kompany.

Hull have been excellent so far, and were well worth their win against Norwich on Saturday. It looks like they have made some really shrewd signings - in particular Oscar Estupinan up top. I fancy goals here, and an enjoyable draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Blackpool, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What an afternoon for QPR at Sunderland, and what a finish. To dig their way back to earn a point so late, and to do it thanks to an equalising goal from goalkeeper Seny Dieng was incredible.

It could be a long season for Blackpool. Their opening-day win over Reading already looks a distant memory after two defeats since. I think this will be a third in a row.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 7.45pm

Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.

Middlesbrough have not quite got off to the start to the season many were predicting, but there were some signs of life as they battled for a draw against Sheffield United on Sunday. This could be a first win of the season for Chris Wilder's side.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Blackburn, Wednesday 8pm

Reading were absolutely dismal at Rotherham on Saturday. To be three down before the 20-minute mark is unacceptable, and they will be keen to put things right.

They do, however, come up against a Blackburn side in brilliant form at the start of the season and looking really strong under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Four from four for Rovers for me!

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Sunderland, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United will have been disappointed not to have beaten Middlesbrough on Sunday, but they have had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures and four points from the three games they've had is not a bad return at all.

Sunderland may be a little shell-shocked by the way they were held against QPR on Saturday. But it will be a timely reminder to them that they have stepped up a level here from League One, and no Championship game is over until it's over. It may be a draw again for both sides.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Cardiff, Wednesday 8pm

After a poor end to last season Steve Bruce needed to hit the ground running and this campaign. West Brom simply have not done that yet, albeit with a tough run of fixtures to start the season.

Cardiff will be very pleased with how they've begun. They narrowly beat Birmingham on Saturday but it should have been far more comfortable. I'll back another tight win for the Bluebirds here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Tuesday 7.45pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Watford: 1-2

Bristol City vs Luton: 1-1

Norwich vs Huddersfield: 1-0

Preston vs Rotherham: 2-1

Swansea vs Millwall: 1-1