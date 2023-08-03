Sky Bet Championship predictions: Can Southampton win on opening night?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: James Ward-Prowse is set to feature for Southampton

The Championship returns on Friday night!! Last time I was at Hillsborough I witnessed perhaps the most dramatic night of football I’ve ever seen, and if we even have half the excitement of that game then we are in for a treat of an opener.

Despite their promotion, Sheffield Wednesday parted company with Darren Moore over the summer. It was a real shame to see to be honest, after he had done such a great job there and bringing them back up. Xisco Munoz is at the helm now. He has pedigree at this level after steering Watford to promotion, but he has some big shoes to fill.

Southampton, meanwhile, have held on to the core of their squad… for now. If they can keep the players they have now until the end of the window then they have some side for this level and should be right up amongst the favourites. Russell Martin has won plaudits for his style at Swansea for the last couple of years, but now needs to show he can claim consistent results as well.

These two sides were two leagues apart just a couple of months ago, frankly, but the Championship is the great leveller. I may have my optimistic hat on for a memorable opening night, but I’ll go for an entertaining draw here.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Millwall, Sat 3pm

Last season ended in disappointment for Middlesbrough, but they still made fantastic progress under Michael Carrick and it will be fascinating to see how they look after he has had a full pre-season to work with his side.

Speaking of disappointment… Millwall really shot themselves in the foot in how they missed out on the play-offs. But they have held on to their star men for now and have done some good business so far. Gary Rowett will be desperate to go one better this time around and finally make that jump into the top six. They will, I feel, start with a loss at the Riverside, though.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Plymouth vs Huddersfield, Sat 3pm

It should not go under the radar what Plymouth did last season. To finish atop arguably the most competitive League One table in history, with more than 100 points to boot, was nothing short of remarkable. Home Park will be a fortress and they will be buzzing for the first return of Championship action in 13 years.

For Huddersfield, it has been great to see Neil Warnock stay on. The Championship is a better place with him in it. Keeping them up last season was some achievement, but it will be another challenge entirely for him to try and sustain that level of performance for an entire campaign. This is a home win for me.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Coventry, Sun 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Jamie Vardy will hope to steer Leicester back into the Premier League

It has been a real summer of upheaval for Leicester City. The Premier League champions of 2016 and FA Cup winners of 2021 have certainly found themselves back in the Championship far sooner than they would have expected.

James Maddison is gone, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and several others have also departed. Enzo Maresca is a highly-rated coach and has had the invaluable experience of working closely with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but has been handed a big job in steering a side that should be favourites for promotion back in the right direction.

Coventry, meanwhile, will have to balance the disappointment of losing so cruelly on penalties in the play-off final with the pride of their achievement in getting there in the first place. Mark Robins has an excellent sense of perspective, and even after losing key man Viktor Gyokeres he will be optimistic.

We have seen Aston Villa and Brentford in recent years lose one year in the play-off final before bouncing back to clinch Wembley glory the next. Could Coventry follow in their footsteps? They may well do, but I think Leicester will be too strong for them at the King Power.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Cardiff, Sun 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Leeds were relegated at the end of last season

Leeds United were promoted in a blaze of glory a few seasons ago and the city came alive under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. It only looked as though they were going to kick on, but if you don’t move forward in football you get left behind. And that is what happened. Their fans will be praying it’s not another 16 years before they taste the top flight again.

That being said, they have gone down in better shape than last time, and have acted quickly in bringing in Daniel Farke - who has won this league the last two times he has managed in it, with Norwich in 2019 and 2021.

For now, they still have the likes of Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto and Tyler Adams in their squad. Whether it remains that way by the end of the window, we’ll have to wait and see.

Cardiff have brought in Erol Bulut as manager over the summer. It is his first job outside of Turkey, but if you have sat in the Fenerbahce hotseat then you can handle the fireworks of the Championship. It will also be exciting to see Aaron Ramsey back at his boyhood club this season.

It really could go any which way for the Bluebirds, but I think their season starts with a defeat.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sunderland vs Ipswich, Sun 5pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Image: Sunderland were beaten in last season's play-offs

Sunderland may have fallen short in the play-offs in the end last season, but what a fantastic return it was to the Championship for them. It is so easy to forget they were a newly-promoted, and very young, side.

What they do this season could largely depend on who leaves between now and the end of the window. Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke are two that immediately come to mind. With those two fit and in tandem, the Black Cats would be a real threat to anyone. They will also be without Amad Diallo, who was just so exceptionally good for them on loan from Manchester United.

Ipswich will hope to replicate Sunderland’s achievements in challenging for the play-offs immediately after promotion. In Kieran McKenna they have one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL, and they have plenty of quality throughout their squad, with a few more expected to arrive.

This, for me, is the toughest game to call on Sunday. So I’m going to go for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs West Brom: 1-2

Bristol City vs Preston: 2-1

Norwich vs Hull: 1-1

Watford vs QPR: 0-1

Stoke vs Rotherham: 1-0

Swansea vs Birmingham: 1-1