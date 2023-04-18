Sky Bet Championship predictions: Coventry, Norwich to push towards top six?

Blackburn vs Coventry, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

What a huge game this is. Two sides vying for the play-offs, both punching above their weight to be where they are. At this stage of the season it is this type of game that can define who gets there.

Blackburn aren’t in great form. It is four without a win for them and they had a frustrating draw at home to Hull last time out. Coventry looked bang on song at QPR, and that should give them some confidence. I think the Sky Blues will sneak it.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Hull, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a big result for Middlesbrough against Norwich on Friday night. A fantastic performance, a return to form and they are all-but assured of a top-six spot now.

Hull keep digging in and frustrating sides who are pushing on for bigger things, which shows what a good job Liam Rosenior is doing there. But Boro should have a bit too much for them.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Luton, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Reading took an unlikely point against Burnley on Saturday. They probably benefited from playing the champions after they’d got over the line, but they were still made to work for it.

Luton are a different beast right now. Pushing on and on. They will want to keep that going until the end of the season and possibly beyond. This should be an away win.

Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions

QPR vs Norwich: 0-2

Swansea vs Preston: 1-1

Watford vs Cardiff: 2-0