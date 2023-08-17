Sky Bet Championship predictions: Leicester, Ipswich to maintain perfect start

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Leeds vs West Brom, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It is already not looking quite right at Leeds. Players are leaving, some may not want to be there, injuries are already mounting up and results haven’t been there yet.

West Brom got an important win over Swansea after losing at Blackburn on opening day. It is still early days to really see what their level is like this season, so I’ll go for a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Plymouth vs Southampton, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Plymouth will have been more than happy with their return to the Championship so far. A great opening-day win followed up by a creditable draw at Watford.

Southampton’s start to the season has been chaotic. They found their way past Sheffield Wednesday, but James Ward-Prowse is now gone and their game with Norwich last weekend was about as madcap as it gets. Think there will be goals here as well, and another point for the Saints.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Leicester vs Cardiff, Saturday 3pm

Leicester are not quite looking the full package yet, but individual quality has taken them to two wins from two. And that is an ominous prospect for the rest of the league.

Cardiff haven’t had a great start. They should have held on at Leeds, and to be beaten at home by QPR was a very poor result. I can’t see it getting any better for them here. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

The only side yet to score in the league, it has not been the start Middlesbrough would have wanted. Even Michael Carrick cut a bit of a frustrated figure at Coventry last week. Chuba Akpom is gone, and they need to find some spark from elsewhere.

This is 24th vs 23rd! Huddersfield have had two tough fixtures but it’s a chance for one of these sides to get some points on the board. I think they’ll both take one.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Ipswich, Saturday 3pm

That was a massive win for QPR last week. Even at this early stage of the season, to get three points on the board will have been such a boost to Gareth Ainsworth and his side.

Ipswich are 100 per cent. Two games, two wins. They will fancy their chances of making it three in a row the way things are going already. I’ll back them to do just that.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Millwall, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Norwich will have been frustrated not to have held on at Southampton last week. But they have still enjoyed a good start to the season and they clearly have goals in their side even following the departure of Teemu Pukki.

Millwall have had a strange start. They won at Middlesbrough, then lost at home to Bristol City. It sort of sums up this league. Score draw here for me.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Sat 3pm KO)

Blackburn vs Hull: 0-1

Bristol City vs Birmingham: 1-0

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston: 0-1

Stoke vs Watford: 2-1

Sunderland vs Rotherham: 1-0

Swansea vs Coventry: 1-2