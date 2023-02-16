Sky Bet Championship predictions: Neil Warnock to start with Huddersfield win

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast!

Cardiff vs Reading, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a massive, massive win for Cardiff in midweek. It brought to an end such a poor run of form and will give Sabri Lamouchi something to work with going forward. They need to build on that from here.

Reading also got a good win at home to Rotherham. It shouldn’t be underestimated what their pre-season expectations were, and the fact they are where they are is a brilliant achievement. I fancy a few goals in this one, and a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Sheffield United, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Millwall were beaten by a piece of brilliance in midweek. They have games in hand on all the sides above them, but an inability to put together back-to-back wins can cost you in this league.

That defeat was a blow for Sheffield United against Middlesbrough. They still have a huge gap, but those can close very quickly. They need to bounce back, but I think they’ll be held at The Den.

Huddersfield vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

Neil Warnock is back! He almost had us all, didn’t he? But he just couldn’t resist that challenge with a former club. And it’s a big test he has on.

Birmingham had the kind of week that makes predicting this league so tough. First they go and beat West Brom, then lose at home to Cardiff. It just sums up the Championship. I’ve got to back Warnock here. Home win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Middlesbrough are flying. QPR are not. Michael Carrick’s side got a huge win in midweek, and all they can do is keep on winning and hope that Sheffield United slip up. They have so much momentum.

QPR are struggling badly. It’s nine without a win now, and they were poor against Sunderland. Really poor. This is not the game they want either, because I think they’ll get beaten.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wigan vs Norwich, Saturday 3pm

Things are looking up for Wigan under Shaun Maloney. Unbeaten in three. The defence is much-improved as well. He just needs to continue that resilient approach, and get them playing a bit more. They could soon find themselves out of trouble if they do that.

Norwich got a big win in midweek after back-to-back defeats. Hull are a good side. They’ll want to build on that from here, but I think it’ll be a draw at the DW.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs West Brom, Monday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What a blow for Watford with how they lost that lead late on at Burnley. It will almost have felt worse than a defeat, even if it was a game they would have gone into without expecting much.

West Brom have had a frustrating week. Losing at Birmingham, then throwing away a late lead themselves at home to Blackburn. Can they get back on the horse on Monday night? I only see them getting a point.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All Saturday 3pm)

Blackburn vs Swansea: 2-1

Blackpool vs Stoke: 0-1

Hull vs Preston: 2-1

Luton vs Burnley: 1-2

Rotherham vs Coventry: 0-1

Sunderland vs Bristol City: 2-1