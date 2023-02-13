Sky Bet Championship predictions: Norwich and Watford to lose?

Coventry vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Arena

All things considered that was a decent point for Coventry against a Luton side that are flying high at the weekend. Their form still hasn’t been great of late though, which is why they find themselves where they are.

Millwall, meanwhile, picked up a valuable win at QPR. They are right in the mix, and to win in that part of west London for the first time in so long proved where they are this season. They will be confident, but I think this will be a hard-fought draw.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Norwich vs Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

The early honeymoon is over under David Wagner. Back-to-back defeats now and there is already a little gap between themselves and the play-offs. They need to get back to winning ways.

But Hull have been quietly impressive under Liam Rosenior and they are sneaking up the table week by week. A few more might sit up and take notice if they win at Carrow Road.

Prediction: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Burnley vs Watford, Tuesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I’ve almost run out of superlatives for Burnley. They have been brilliant this season and will be back in the Premier League next year.

Watford will be looking over their shoulders again after another poor run. It’s four without a win, and I see no real way it doesn’t become five.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Blackpool, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was a bit of a chastening result for Swansea at Sheffield United on Saturday. It is three without a win now and they have dropped back into the bottom half.

This is a chance for them to get back to winning ways, even though Mick McCarthy seems to have added a bit of resilience to Blackpool - they have simply drawn two games at home against fellow relegation candidates, which isn’t ideal. I'll back the Swans to bounce back here.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Sheffield United could take a massive, massive leap towards promotion on Wednesday night. With the greatest respect to the sides below them, Middlesbrough look the only side really capable of potentially getting anywhere near them if they slip.

Boro need to win this if they are to have any hope of putting any kind of pressure on the Blades. Even if they do the gap is enormous, but things can change quickly and all they can do is try and take the three points. However, I think this will be a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Blackburn, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

That was probably as poor as I’ve seen West Brom under Carlos Corberan at Birmingham on Friday night. But this is a chance to put things right quickly against another play-off rival.

It is so typical that Blackburn could go 27 games without one and now they’ve drawn three in a row. Will it be a fourth? They’d take it at The Hawthorns, but this is a home win for me.

Prediction: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Other predictions (All live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app)

Birmingham vs Cardiff (Tues 7.45pm): 2-0

QPR vs Sunderland (Tues 7.45pm): 1-2

Reading vs Rotherham (Tues 8pm): 0-0

Bristol City vs Wigan (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1

Preston vs Luton (Wed 7.45pm): 0-1

Stoke vs Huddersfield (Wed 7.45pm): 1-1