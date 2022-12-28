Sky Bet Championship predictions: Pacesetters Burnley and Sheff Utd to win again?

All 12 Sky Bet Championship games will be available to watch live across Sky Sports on Thursday and Friday; QPR vs Luton and Blackpool vs Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Football on Thursday, with the remaining 10 live on Sky Sports Football Red Button
Thursday 29 December 2022 15:38, UK
It's been a bit of a mixed bag for these two over the past few weeks, with a win, draw and defeat in each of their last three games respectively. Neil Critchley remains unbeaten from his first two games in charge of Rangers, too, while Luton's Boxing Day win over Norwich sped up Dean Smith's exit at Carrow Road.
Though QPR have struggled in front of goal of late, I really do think this could be a cracker that will get the final round of fixtures in 2022 off to a flying start, so I am going for a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)
The current fortunes of these two are about as contrasting as it comes. Blackpool cannot buy a win and sit in the relegation zone having not tasted victory since October 29, while the Blades have won four on the spin and established an eight-point cushion between themselves and Blackburn in third.
With that in mind, I cannot see anything other than an away win, though it might be tighter than expected.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Birmingham may well be sat down in the bottom half, but they are, in fact, just a win or two away from breaking into the top six, having lost just three of their last 12 Championship games
Hull, meanwhile, have stemmed the flow of goals they were shipping before Liam Rosenior took over; they just need to start turning draws into wins, though I am not sure they will here.
Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Friday marks the start of a new era for Norwich, with Dean Smith having been sacked earlier this week. I sympathise with him, but this is a results business and Norwich have not won successive games since all the way back in September.
I think they could run into more trouble against Reading, too. Paul Ince's team are starting to regain the momentum they lost before the World Cup break and with three wins from their last four, I will back them to pick up another here.
Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Stoke are still struggling to establish any sort of rhythm under Alex Neil, which is highlighted by the fact they have not won back-to-back matches since April. The nature of the Championship, however, means they are five points above the relegation zone and five points below the play-off places.
There is no sign of the Burnley promotion train slowing, is there?! Vincent Kompany's team look a cut above and they should stroll to victory in the Potteries.
Prediction: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)
Swansea's run of five wins in six games in October seems a world away now, given they are eight without a win now. Last time out, against Reading, they dominated the ball and generated an xG figure of 2.75, yet lost 2-1.
Meanwhile, Watford have not delivered particularly convincing performances since the Championship restarted and were well beaten by Millwall on Boxing Day. I think they could well fall to a second straight defeat in South Wales.
Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Blackburn vs Middlesbrough: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)
Coventry vs Cardiff: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)
Huddersfield vs Rotherham: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)
Millwall vs Bristol City: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)
Wigan vs Sunderland: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)