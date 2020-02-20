Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Team news, key stats and predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, with Leicester vs Man City, Arsenal vs Everton and Liverpool vs West Ham on Sky Sports.

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for Saturday's crucial top-four clash with Spurs but have been boosted by the return to fitness of Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are doubts.

Jose Mourinho faces an attacking selection dilemma ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge, with Heung-Min Son (arm) joining Harry Kane (hamstring) on the sidelines. Moussa Sissoko (knee) and Juan Foyth (groin) are also out.

Stat of the match: Chelsea have lost seven home games in all competitions this season - they last lost more at Stamford Bridge in a single campaign back in 1985-86 (8).

Charlie predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Matej Vydra could earn his first Premier League start of the season for Burnley, who are sweating over the fitness of striker Chris Wood (hamstring) and are without Ashley Barnes (hernia). Johan Berg Gudmundsson (thigh) is available after six weeks on the sidelines.

Bournemouth welcome midfielder Jefferson Lerma back from suspension ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, but remain without David Brooks (ankle), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Arnaut Danjuma (foot).

Stat of the match: Excluding penalties, Bournemouth have scored a league-high 13 Premier League goals from set-piece situations this season. Indeed, seven of the Cherries' last 12 league goals have come via a set-piece.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace hope to have Cenk Tosun (hamstring) and Martin Kelly (calf) available for the visit of Newcastle but Saturday's fixture comes too soon midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh).

Newcastle forwards Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto are fit again and could be called upon to bolster the Magpies' misfiring attack. Joelinton (thigh) is expected the recover in time for the trip to London but doubt remain over Christian Atsu (illness) and Ciaran Clark (ankle).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed he is close to signing a new deal to remain at the club.

Stat of the match: Crystal Palace are the only side who haven't scored more than twice in a Premier League match this season. There have been seven occasions of a side going all season without scoring more than twice in a game in the competition, with all of those sides being relegated.

Charlie predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United have a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of Brighton's visit to Bramall Lane.

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens (thigh) is doubtful but will be assessed ahead of the game, while boss Graham Potter must decide whether to hand debuts to Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United's Premier League games this season have seen fewer goals scored than any other side's (52 - F28 A24). Indeed, only Liverpool (15) have shipped fewer goals than the Blades this term (24).

Charlie predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Yan Valery is likely to fill in for the injured Kyle Walker-Peters (calf) for Southampton, who are also with Nathan Redmond (muscle) and Sofiane Boufal (heel) for the visit of Villa.

Tyrone Mings is fit again after recovering from tonsillitis but Aston Villa are without Wesley (knee), John McGinn (fractured ankle) and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf) for the trip to St. Mary's.

Stat of the match: No side has kept fewer Premier League clean sheets than Aston Villa this season (4), while the Villans remain the only side yet to record a shutout away from home in the competition this season.

Charlie predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester will be without midfielders Wilfred Ndidi (knee), Hamza Choudhury (suspension) and Nampalys Mendy (knee), but have loanee Ryan Bennett and Matt James (Achilles) available ahead of the visit of the champions.

David Silva will be assessed ahead of Manchester City's trip to the King Power Stadium, while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns after serving a suspension.

Stat of the match: In Brendan Rodgers' first 14 home league games in charge of Leicester, the Foxes conceded just seven goals and never more than once in a match. In their last four at the King Power Stadium, they've shipped nine goals, and more than once on three occasions.

Stat of the match: In Brendan Rodgers' first 14 home league games in charge of Leicester, the Foxes conceded just seven goals and never more than once in a match. In their last four at the King Power Stadium, they've shipped nine goals, and more than once on three occasions.

How to follow: Leicester vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Leicester vs Man City Live on

Charlie predicts: 2-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Scott McTominay could make his comeback from injury when Manchester United host Watford on Sunday, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mason Greenwood may not have recovered from the illness which forced him to miss Thursday's draw with Club Brugge, meaning there could be a full debut for Odion Ighalo against his former club. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford remain sidelined.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Anthony Martial can surpass the 20-goal mark for Manchester United this season.

Watford defender Kiko Femenia may return after missing the last seven games, while there is an outside chance Ismaila Sarr, who was forced off against Tottenham last month and has not played since, could also feature.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have failed to score in their last two Premier League home games (0-2 v Burnley, 0-0 v Wolves). They last went three without a goal at Old Trafford in May 2002.

Charlie predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves have no fresh injury worries for the visit of bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Adama Traore was withdrawn during Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Espanyol as boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to keep him fresh.

Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury and is not expected to feature.

Norwich full-back Sam Byram has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on the hamstring injury sustained against Liverpool.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and winger Onel Hernandez (knee) are both major doubts for the Canaries.

Swiss centre-back Timm Klose continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury and is close to joining back in with squad training.

Stat of the match: Norwich's Emiliano Buendía has created 69 goalscoring opportunities for his teammates in the Premier League this season, with only Kevin de Bruyne creating more in the competition. It's also the most by a Norwich player in a single top-flight season since we have this data available (since 2003-04).

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal vs Everton Live on

Arsenal could have Mesut Ozil back after he missed Thursday's Europa League game against Olympiakos on personal grounds, while Lucas Torreira, who also missed out with illness, may return.

Everton's Andre Gomes is pushing for a recall after featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly barely three months after breaking his ankle. Fabian Delph is available after serving a ban and Bernard should be fit after overcoming a knock, but Theo Walcott will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Stat of the match: Everton's 23-game away winless run against Arsenal is their third longest run in their top-flight history against an opponent, after an ongoing 24-game run against Chelsea and 35-game run against Leeds United between 1946 and 2001.

Stat of the match: Everton's 23-game away winless run against Arsenal is their third longest run in their top-flight history against an opponent, after an ongoing 24-game run against Chelsea and 35-game run against Leeds United between 1946 and 2001.

How to follow: Arsenal vs Everton is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event on Super Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Charlie predicts: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Liverpool vs West Ham Live on

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson for the visit of West Ham. The midfielder is expected to miss the next three weeks after injuring his hamstring in the defeat at Atletico Madrid, though Jurgen Klopp has allayed any long-term injury fears.

Ryan Fredericks will miss the trip to Anfield after injuring ligaments in his shoulder in West Ham's defeat at Manchester City. The Hammers await results from a specialist before knowing the true extent of the right-back's injury.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won their last 17 Premier League games, just one shy of the all-time English top-flight record set by Manchester City between August-December 2017 (18).

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won their last 17 Premier League games, just one shy of the all-time English top-flight record set by Manchester City between August-December 2017 (18).

How to follow: Liverpool vs West Ham is live on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 8pm.

Charlie predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)