FA hold Wembley talks over coronavirus fears ahead of England vs Italy in March

Senior FA management will discuss the implications of the coronavirus

The Football Association is to hold talks at Wembley on Wednesday to discuss the implications of coronavirus.

Senior management and FA personnel will be in attendance to discuss Italy's upcoming trip to London to play England in a friendly next month.

The FA is meeting to discuss that fixture as well as other matters related to the spread of Covid-19, which has increased rapidly in northern Italy in recent days.

England's partially-sighted team are also due to play in Italy next month, while there was also talk of Italy's U18s coming over to the the UK in the near future.

The Football Association is holding talks at Wembley today to discuss the implications of coronavirus

The discussions take place as Inter Milan get set to play their Europa League clash with Ludogorets behind close doors in the San Siro on Thursday, with Milan at the centre of one of the most affected regions.

Towns across Lombardy and neighbouring Veneto are on lock-down after Italy became the worst-affected country in Europe, with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

Five Serie A fixtures will be played behind closed doors this weekend including Juventus' clash with Inter Milan, Udinese versus Fiorentina, AC Milan against Genoa, Parma's hosting of SPAL and Sassuolo against Brescia.

And there are also increasing doubts over Italy's trip to Dublin to play Ireland in the Six Nations rugby, with Ireland's health minister calling for the game to be postponed.