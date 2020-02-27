WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsenal have been knocked out of the Europa League after a shock defeat at the Emirates, while Celtic have also been eliminated after conceding two late goals at Celtic Park.

Manchester United are safely through to the last 16 after a big win at home, while Wolves are also through despite losing away in Spain.

Michael Smith landed a nine-dart finish on his way to victory in the Premier League Darts in Dublin.

And Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken to Sky Sports News about his future at Mercedes.