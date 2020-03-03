Shamrock Rovers' Cole Omorehiomwan hospitalised with frostbite after match

Shamrock Rovers defender Cole Omorehiomwan was kept in hospital following Saturday's match against Galway United with suspected frostbite.

The match was played in freezing conditions caused by Storm Jorge at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Rovers have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Omorehiomwan is doing well, but is being kept in for observation.

Reports have suggested that nine Galway United players were treated for hypothermia.

Killian Brouder, Galway's defender, was removed from the game at half-time due to the effects of the conditions on his body, while some of his team-mates are said to have vomited after the match.

Galway manager Alan Murphy told RTE Sport on Monday: "At least two of our players will not train tonight as a precaution."

The First Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Galway ended 1-1.